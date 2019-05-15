Lands' End Announces Third Annual National Swimsuit Day on May 21

DODGEVILLE, Wis., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE), a leading uni-channel retailer known for high-quality apparel for the whole family, has announced May 21, 2019 as National Swimsuit Day. Filled with great swimwear offers, a vacation GetAway GiveAway and fit advice from Lands' End, National Swimsuit Day was created to celebrate the beginning of summer and to help everyone discover the best swimsuits and beach-related items for the entire family.

Lands' End Deep Sea Tropical Floral Tankini

"What started as something fun to kick-off Memorial Day Weekend, has turned into a popular tradition for our customers," said Chieh Tsai, chief product officer, Lands' End. "We want to make sure our customers feel their best on and off the beach, so we are sharing swimsuit tips and fit advice, providing amazing swimsuit offers, hosting a vacation sweepstakes, and debuting our new women's Deep Sea Tropical Floral Tankini."

More about Lands' End's National Swimsuit Day:

Special Offers : On May 21 , all regular priced swimsuits and beach- related items will be 50 percent off with free two-day shipping. The offer will be valid with promotional code: SPLASH and pin: 6428 when ordering.





: On , all regular priced swimsuits and beach- related items will be 50 percent off with free two-day shipping. The offer will be valid with promotional code: SPLASH and pin: 6428 when ordering. GetAway GiveAway Sweepstakes : Visit landsend.com/getawaygiveaway from May 23 through June 20, 2019 for a chance to win $4,500 to be used towards your dream vacation. Weekly prize winners will also be announced during the promotional period and will be awarded a $100 Lands' End eGift Card. Winners will be chosen at random.





: Visit landsend.com/getawaygiveaway from for a chance to win to be used towards your dream vacation. Weekly prize winners will also be announced during the promotional period and will be awarded a Lands' End eGift Card. Winners will be chosen at random. Find Your Suit : For women, Lands' End offers online assistance with Mix & Match, an interactive tool that helps you discover the best swimsuits based on body shape, preference and proper swimsuit measurements. Lands' End will also have swim fit experts on-hand through their award-winning customer service team. Customers can call 1-800-800-5800 to find the perfect-fitting swimsuit for everyone in the family.





: For women, Lands' End offers online assistance with Mix & Match, an interactive tool that helps you discover the best swimsuits based on body shape, preference and proper swimsuit measurements. Lands' End will also have swim fit experts on-hand through their award-winning customer service team. Customers can call 1-800-800-5800 to find the perfect-fitting swimsuit for everyone in the family. We Suit Every Body : On May 21 , Lands' End swim ambassadors will take over the Lands' End Instagram to share their favorite swim styles and fit tips to help customers find the right suit for every body. Lands' End social media followers will have a chance to win $500 in Lands' End gift cards.





: On , Lands' End swim ambassadors will take over the Lands' End Instagram to share their favorite swim styles and fit tips to help customers find the right suit for every body. Lands' End social media followers will have a chance to win in Lands' End gift cards. New Women's Swimsuit: On May 21 , Lands' End will debut their new Deep Sea Tropical Floral Tankini. This exclusive print and cut was designed for ultimate comfort and customized fit, with adjustable straps and tie at the front, and an underwire bra with soft cups that offers support in all the right places. This suit also matches back to Lands' End's Beach Living totes, water shoes and scarves, and is available in regular and plus sizes.

For more information about National Swimsuit Day, visit www.landsend.com.

