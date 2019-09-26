Lands' End Business Launches Line Of Scrubs For The Healthcare Industry

DODGEVILLE, Wisc., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE), the iconic American heritage brand, has launched a new line of scrubs to service the healthcare industry. The line was developed by Lands' End Business, a division of Lands' End specializing in an extensive range of business uniforms, workwear and promotional items, with the unique ability to customize items with an organization's logo or employee's name.

The scrubs were inspired by the lifestyle of the clinicians that the collection aims to outfit and will feature the same legendary quality the Lands' End brand is known for. Through field testing and research, the line was developed to withstand the tests put on uniforms by nurses and clinicians during 12-hour plus days, miles of walking and countless activities. Special built-in features include reinforced and specially placed pockets and liquid repellent fabrication with a touch of stretch that provides mobility, comfort and a better fit.

"At Lands' End, we value the dedication and resilience of healthcare providers. That's why we were inspired to create a product that helps make the lives of these devoted clinicians a little bit easier," said Joe Ferreri, Senior Vice President, Lands' End Business. "The decision to enter this space was obvious because of our ability to apply the same innovation, range of choice, industry expertise, and thoughtful design to our scrubs products as we do to our legendary Lands' End offerings."

The new scrubs will feature:

Eight of the most popular color options available at all times and in a broad size range in men's and women's styles, making it easy to build a consistent uniform program that doesn't need to change

Free hemming to the nearest quarter-inch

More than 300 thread colors and advanced embroidery and customization options for many levels of personalization

The scrubs are part of Lands' End's larger Healthcare Apparel collection – which features five core pieces, including a scrubs top and pants for men and women and a unisex lab coat. In addition, the collection features complementary pieces such as cardigans, fleece jackets and knit tops that coordinate with the core scrubs offerings and create one, cohesive look.

Lands' End's scrubs will be launched on Thursday, Sept. 26 with a nurse appreciation and pampering day at La Rabida Children's Hospital, a small, specialty hospital that caters to children with lifelong medical conditions, located in the Jackson Park neighborhood of Chicago. New Lands' End scrubs will be gifted to all 200 nurses and clinicians at the event to show Lands' End's appreciation for these hard-working caregivers. The new scrubs will align with La Rabida's nautical theme, unite the clinicians and serve as a comforting, child-friendly complement to the patient experience.

For more information about Lands' End's new scrubs, please visit https://business.landsend.com/scrubs.

About Lands' End, Inc.: Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

About Lands' End Business: Since 1993, Lands' End Business has been providing employee logo apparel and uniforms that exceed the highest quality standards in the industry, backed by a dedicated, expert customer service team. Lands' End Business is committed to providing the very best comfort, fit and style for every employee and brand.

