DODGEVILLE, Wis., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lands' End is celebrating the 25-year anniversary of the company's uniform and work wear division, Lands' End Business Outfitters. To commemorate, Lands' End is launching the Beyond Business Contest, where companies can submit how they give back to their communities for a chance to win $500 in Lands' End logo'd apparel. The retailer has also curated a special anniversary Lands' End Business Outfitters collection with some of the top selling items through the years.

Lands' End Business Outfitters Celebrates 25 Years and Launches the Beyond Business Contest

"Today, our Business Outfitters division is an integral part of the overall Lands' End business and we are proud to share the quality and core values of the brand with our vast number of clients and their employees for the past 25 years," said Jerome Griffith, chief executive officer, Lands' End, Inc. "As we reflect on the history and ongoing success of Lands' End Business Outfitters in celebration of this milestone anniversary, we are excited to continue to innovate and push the uniform industry forward."

Anniversary Collection

To celebrate 25 years of outfitting the workplace, Lands' End Business Outfitters has curated some of the company's bestsellers from the last 25 years—including products sold from the very beginning—for a special 25th Anniversary Collection. The product collection features the iconic Lands' End Canvas Tote, bestselling Pima Polo, modern Performance Twill Shirt and cozy ThermaCheck 100 Jacket.

Beyond Business Contest

In addition to outfitting the workplace for 25 years, Lands' End Business Outfitters has also provided thousands of businesses with apparel for volunteer efforts. In honor of this milestone anniversary, the company is hosting the Beyond Business Contest. Companies are encouraged to submit how they go Beyond Business to give back to the causes and communities they serve. Lands' End will select 25 notable companies as winners to receive $500 in Lands' End logo'd apparel for their generous volunteering efforts. Contest ends May 13, 2018. Learn more and enter to win at business.landsend.com/beyondbusiness.

History of Lands' End Business Outfitters

Lands' End Business Outfitters was launched in 1993 to fill the gap that existed between the type of clothing provided by traditional uniform rental companies and off the shelf consumer apparel. Built from Lands' End's decades of experience in the apparel industry and the brand's focus on quality and customer service, Business Outfitters began after the retailer received requests from customers who were looking to outfit their businesses with the same high-quality clothing that they purchased for their families. In the years since its inception, Lands' End Business Outfitters has continued to expand, by serving some of the most well-known brands and small businesses in America. Lands' End Business Outfitters can currently be seen on employees of companies such as Delta Airlines, AT&T, and Chase Bank.

About Lands' End Business Outfitters

Lands' End Business Outfitters designs uniform and career apparel programs that offer employees a broad selection of custom or off the shelf choices and help build the brands of organizations of all sizes, including hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies. All Lands' End merchandise is Guaranteed. Period.® For more information visit business.landsend.com or call 1-800-338-2000.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading multi-channel retailer of clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international websites, and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

