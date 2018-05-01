DODGEVILLE, Wis., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- May is Skin Cancer Awareness month. With Lands' End UPF 50 rated sun protection items such as its Swim Tee, there's a ray of hope in the battle to protect one's skin. It has been five years since the five-star customer-rated Lands' End Swim Tee made its debut as a stylish, sun-savvy must-have. To mark the occasion, Lands' End is hosting a #LandsEndSunSavvy Swim Tee Sweepstakes, giving away 20 Swim Tees and $1,000 in Lands' End gift cards during the month of May.

Lands' End Celebrates The 5th Anniversary of Its UPF 50 Swim Tee

"When you consider the growing statistics about skin cancer, it makes sense for us to design sun savvy solutions for our customers to wear while they are in the sun," said Chieh Tsai, senior vice president of design, Lands' End, Inc. "We introduced the legendary women's Swim Tee five years ago and the original long-sleeve tee has quickly grown into a collection of styles. The tee is a lightweight, easy fitting layer that can be worn in and out of the water that our customers have grown to love not only for functionality, but for style and comfort."

#LandsEndSunSavvy Swim Tee Sweepstakes on Facebook and Twitter

Beginning on May 1 and each Tuesday through May 29, Lands' End will share a customer photo in a Swim Tee on Facebook and Twitter while asking a sun savvy question that participants can answer for a chance to win. Lands' End will randomly select five respondents each week to receive a Swim Tee and a $50 Lands' End gift card. Winners will be announced the following day for each week with a total of 20 winners and $1,000 in gift cards awarded. Follow and participate in the sweeps at Facebook.com/LandsEnd and Twitter.com/LandsEnd for the chance to win.

Won't Wash Off: Swim Tee Recommended by The Skin Cancer Foundation

According to The Skin Cancer Foundation, more people are diagnosed with skin cancer each year in the United States than all other cancers combined. One in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70.

While sunscreen is a must while in the sun, The Skin Cancer Foundation also recommends the Lands' End Swim Tee fabric as an effective UV protectant. It provides the same level of protection, whether in the water or on land, that won't wash off.

Designed with comfort in mind, the lightweight, breathable fabric of the Swim Tee features four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties so it is an easy option to wear by the pool or at a summer party. It is available in solids, stripes, tropical and Mediterranean inspired prints in a host of sizes including regular, petite, long, plus and plus long. Swim Tees and other rash guard styles featuring UPF 50 sun protection are also available for the entire family.

