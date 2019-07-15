Lands' End Kicks Off Third Annual Backpack Day on July 16th Offering More Than 50 Percent Off Backpacks

Upgrade your back-to-school gear in style. This season's best-sellers, inspired by outerspace, features Deep Sea Space and Galaxy prints available in all ClassMates® Backpack sizes, Kids EZ Wipe Lunch Boxes and pencil pouches. Make their bags as unique as they are by personalizing each item. Between icons, initials, and monograms, Lands' End has hundreds of options for kids to create a personalized pack.

"As a long standing right of summer passage, we know that families look forward to purchasing new school supplies to start their school year off right," said Chieh Tsai, Chief Product Officer, Lands' End. "That's why we take pride in offering a wide variety of styles, colors, sizes and personalization options to make your child feel their best. Just like our customers look forward to ordering and customizing new packs and lunch boxes, we look forward to offering them at an unbeatable value, especially on Backpack Day."

The Lands' End assortment offers new and improved styles for everyone in the family with its extended size range. Featured styles include the ClassMates®, TechPack, and Packable Cinch Sack collections:

The ClassMates ® Backpack is the perfect blend of functionality and durability. Its unique chest strap aims to improve posture as it relieves pressure off kids' shoulders and keeps postures strong.

® is the perfect blend of functionality and durability. Its unique chest strap aims to improve posture as it relieves pressure off kids' shoulders and keeps postures strong. The corresponding ClassMates ® Soft-sided Lunch Box is spacious yet easy-to-clean. Its leak-resistant interior was tested to keep lunch cold for 5 hours! Designed with a rigid bottom and sides, this lunch box protects crushable items.

® is spacious yet easy-to-clean. Its leak-resistant interior was tested to keep lunch cold for 5 hours! Designed with a rigid bottom and sides, this lunch box protects crushable items. TechPack is a lightweight yet tough fabric that protects your smart devices in style with its five various sized padded and soft-lined zippered compartments. Available in extra-large and large, the TechPack features a reinforced top grab handle, sturdy mesh water bottle pocket, plus personalization options!

is a lightweight yet tough fabric that protects your smart devices in style with its five various sized padded and soft-lined zippered compartments. Available in extra-large and large, the TechPack features a reinforced top grab handle, sturdy mesh water bottle pocket, plus personalization options! The Packable Cinch Sack is now available in over five colorways and is essential for lightweight travels. The cord closing cinch bag includes convenient outer zip compartments, a rugged mesh water bottle holder and is just as durable as our backpack fabrication!

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products.

