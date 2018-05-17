Lands' End Makes Forbes' Best Midsize Employer List For Second Consecutive Year

DODGEVILLE, Wis., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) has been named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Midsize Employers" for the second consecutive year. The company is ranked No. 21. on this year's midsize companies list.

"America's Best Midsize Employers" are chosen based on an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 30,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. The list seeks to discover which companies operating in the U.S. are best at making their employees feel happy, inspired, and well-compensated.

"We're honored to make the Top 50 list again this year," said Jerome Griffith, chief executive officer and president, Lands' End. "Lands' End was built on the notion of treating people right. The company's founder, Gary Comer, often said, 'Take care of the customer‚ take care of the employee‚ and the rest will take care of itself.' We continue today to be inspired by his strong employee and customer-centric culture that has been nurtured for 55 years. Our employees are our most valuable asset and they go above and beyond to make Lands' End a great place to work and a great place for our customers to shop."

Lands' End's heritage is deeply rooted in helping their employees and their families lead healthier, happier lives. Employees have access to the Comer Center, a multimillion-dollar fitness center that offers dozens of wellness programs, an on-site medical clinic, back-up day care and recreational activities. The company encourages employees to support and give back to local community efforts, such as food drives, coat drives, fundraising walks and runs, as well as to follow their passion and reach their potential – from offering community service days, to planting employee garden plots, and offering many on-site classes. Lands' End believes the unwavering focus on the well-being of employees is the key to success.

Forbes "America's Best Employers 2018" Methodology

Almost 30,000 employees at companies with at least 1,000 people were surveyed for the America's Best Employers List. The survey was conducted with global digital data collection partners who use innovative technology and proven sampling methodologies to facilitate a deep understanding of consumer opinions and behavior. Participation in the survey was voluntary, and respondents were recruited from thousands of sources to maximize reach and representation. The mix of respondents (gender, age, region, and ethnicity) in the sample represents American employees.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading multi-channel retailer of clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international websites, and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

