Lands' End Matching Family Flannel Pajamas Selected As One Of This Year's Oprah's Favorite Things

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lands' End announced today that the matching family flannel pajamas in rich red plaid are included in this year's Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gift list featured in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine and on OprahMag.com. The Oprah's Favorite Things annual list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, and finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. The flannel pajamas will be available for purchase at LandsEnd.com and in the Oprah's Favorite Things storefront on Amazon at amazon.com/oprah or on the Amazon App on iOS and Android anytime, anywhere.

As Oprah says in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, "you and yours will enjoy a holly-jolly Christmas in these adorable flannel PJ sets (complete with dog bandana), which suit lazy-omelet making mornings and holiday-card photo shoots alike."

Made of 100% lush cotton, our Lands' End classic flannel pajamas are a winter weekend afternoon's best friend and a favorite way to curl up with a good book on a chilly evening. We couldn't rest until we had found the most snuggle-worthy flannel. This one delivers. Designed for the whole family, even your pet, you can mix and match in one of our 10 unique Holiday prints for all ages and sizes. From Rich Red Plaid to our Wisconsin themed Peeking Cows print, we have colors and styles for all.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win every item, including the Lands' End matching family flannel pajamas, on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes (www.oprahmag.com/12days), which runs from November 27 through December 8.

To see the full list of items please visit www.oprahmag.com/oprah-favorite-things-2019.

The December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, featuring the Lands' End family flannel pajamas on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 19.

About Lands' End, Inc.:

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

