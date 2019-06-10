Lands' End Names Sarah Rasmusen Chief Customer Officer

DODGEVILLE, Wis., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lands' End, Inc., (NASDAQ:LE) a leading uni-channel retailer, announced that it has appointed Sarah Rasmusen, the company's current senior vice president of e-commerce, to the newly-created position of chief customer officer, as part of its continued focus to drive a consistent customer experience across the business. In this new role, Rasmusen will lead customer experience activities for the company across all selling channels. She will also be responsible for developing all strategies and plans related to leveraging and deploying customer-facing capabilities across these channels.

"Sarah has always focused on the priorities in our customers' lives," said Jerome Griffith, chief executive officer and president, Lands' End. "As we further develop our uni-channel distribution model, we will continue to focus on creating a consistent, high-quality, seamless customer experience across channels to enhance our customer connection whenever, wherever and however our customer chooses to shop."

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including the Company's efforts to drive a consistent customer experience across its business, develop a uni-channel distribution model and the expected impact of these efforts. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: we may be unsuccessful in implementing our strategic initiatives, or our initiatives may not have their desired impact on our business; customers' use of our digital platform, including customer acceptance of our efforts to enhance our e-commerce websites; customer response to our marketing efforts across all types of media; our retail store strategy may be unsuccessful and we may be unable to open retail stores in locations and on terms that are acceptable to us; our dependence on information technology and a failure of information technology systems, including with respect to our e-commerce operations; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2019, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We intend the forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time made and do not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.

SOURCE Lands' End, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.landsend.com

