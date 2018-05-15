Lands' End Opens New Retail Store in Burlington Mall

DODGEVILLE, Wis., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The popular Lands' End catalog and award-winning website is ready for business in the Burlington, Mass. area. The classic American lifestyle brand has just opened a 5,000-square-foot store at Burlington Mall, 75 Middlesex Turnpike, in the lower level of the north wing. Previously, Lands' End occupied space within the former Sears store located in the mall, which gave customers ready access to the Lands' End brand.

Lands' End opened its second new store this month. Four to six new stores are planned in 2018. Lands' End brings a whole new experience to shoppers with digital technology that makes shopping even easier. The new Lands' End store in Burlington features the iconic canvas tote and other heritage products.

"Since 2006, we've attracted many loyal and engaged customers in the Burlington area and we're eager to bring them a whole new Lands' End experience," said Jerome Griffith, chief executive officer and president, Lands' End. "Within the new store, we are excited to be launching new digital technology that will make it even easier to shop the brand that they have come to love."

Burlington is the second of four to six stores Lands' End plans to open in 2018. Earlier this month, Lands' End opened a new store in Kildeer, Ill. This brings the total number of Lands' End stand-alone stores to 13 locations in the U.S.

Customer-First Shopping Experience

From knowledgeable sales associates to a dedicated digital shopping area with an easy order touchscreen kiosk, the store was crafted just like all Lands' End merchandise – with the customer in mind.

Shoppers will find the latest casual clothing and accessories for women and men, including dresses, shorts, dress shirts and swimwear. Lands' End associates are available to help with shopping, product information, and wardrobe suggestions. All items are backed by the company's Guaranteed. Period.® return policy – if a customer isn't satisfied with a product, they can return it for an exchange or refund.

The Digital Experience

Extended sizes and items for kids, the home and pets are only a few clicks away within each new store. While customers are able to feel the quality and see the details of Lands' End products in person, the dedicated digital shopping area makes it easy for customers to shop the entire assortment online. Customers can interact with the Lands' End brand via catalogs and a phone connected to the company's call center, computers, a touchscreen kiosk, and helpful sales associates available to answer any questions. Lands' End offers free shipping and free returns for all orders placed from the store.

Smart, Easy Shopping Design

From lighting to fixtures, flooring and wall paint, clean lines make it inviting for customers to navigate the store and find exactly what they need. The bold Lands' End colors, true navy and white, provide a classic backdrop to the modern shopping experience.

The layout features cleverly designed "rooms" that separate and define clothing categories, making for a more intimate shopping experience in the large space.

To tell the Lands' End story, visual displays feature seasonal, iconic items such as duffels and outerwear, along with the product's history and features.

Store hours: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading multi-channel retailer of clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international websites, and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

