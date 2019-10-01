Lands' End Partners with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation for the Sixth Straight Year

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE), a leading uni-channel retailer known for high quality apparel for the whole family, has joined the Breast Cancer Research Foundation to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness month. For each sale of a pink poppy floral swimsuit on LandsEnd.com, the retailer will donate 20% of all sales, with a minimum of $10,000, to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

As October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Lands' End is proud to help support finding a cure. For the past five years, Lands' End has raised more than $393,898 to fund over 7,800 hours of dedicated research through the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

"At Lands' End, we're really proud to support BCRF and those impacted by breast cancer. We continue to be innovative in how we approach quality and design in creating items that our customers really value," said Chieh Tsai, Chief Product Officer, Lands' End.

"In supporting the highest-rated breast cancer organization in the country, Lands' End is making a tangible impact by propelling lifesaving research," said Stephanie Kauffman, BCRF Chief Partnerships Officer. "The support of Lands' End through their mastectomy swimsuit is especially meaningful, empowering women treated for breast cancer to continue thriving. We're especially proud of this poignant partnership to fund research and save lives."

Alongside the donation, Lands' End continues to offer industry-leading mastectomy swimsuit options. Utilizing Lycra Xtra Life spandex and UPF 50 sun protection, swimsuits are built to last season after season. Designed with care, Lands' End mastectomy swimsuits are built for each body's unique needs in mind.

Women's swimsuits included in the donation:

Women's Chlorine Resistant Tugless One Piece Swimsuit Soft Cup in Crisp Pink Poppy Floral

Women's Plus Size Chlorine Resistant Tugless One Piece Swimsuit Soft Cup in Crisp Pink Poppy Floral

Women's Mastectomy Chlorine Resistant Tugless One Piece Swimsuit Soft Cup in Crisp Pink Poppy Floral

Women's Plus Size Mastectomy Chlorine Resistant Tugless One Piece Swimsuit Soft Cup in Crisp Pink Poppy Floral

All swimsuits will be available for purchase online at www.landsend.com.

About Lands' End, Inc.:

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation:

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) is dedicated to being the end of breast cancer by advancing the world's most promising research. Founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1993, BCRF-funded investigators have been deeply involved in every major breakthrough in breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, survivorship and metastasis. BCRF is the largest private funder of breast cancer research worldwide. Visit www.bcrf.org to learn more.

