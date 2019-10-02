Lands' End Partners with The Weather Channel and One Warm Coat for 3rd Annual One Warm Coat Day

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lands' End, (NASDAQ: LE), a leading uni-channel retailer known for high quality apparel for the whole family, has partnered with The Weather Channel television network and One Warm Coat for the 3rd Annual One Warm Coat Day. On October 3rd on One Warm Coat Day, a national day of awareness, activation, and support, if you visit LandsEnd.com and purchase a Lands' End signature Squall Coat or Jacket, the brand will donate one new outerwear item to One Warm Coat. It doesn't end there; from October 3rd – October 9th, if you visit a Lands' End retail store and bring in a new or gently worn coat or jacket to donate, you'll receive 40% off one in-store outerwear item.

"At Lands' End we are always looking for ways to give back to the community. One Warm Coat and The Weather Channel give us the platform and opportunity to allow our employees and customers to participate and give back to those in need across the country," said Claudia Mazo, SVP Retail, Lands' End. "What a great way to kick off the fall and holiday season!"

"With winter right around the corner, now is the time to prepare," said Nora Zimmett, EVP and Chief Content Officer at The Weather Channel television network. "That's why we are teaming up with Lands' End and One Warm Coat to help raise awareness for One Warm Coat Day and help get warm coats to those in need."

"One Warm Coat is thrilled to be working with Lands' End and The Weather Channel to ensure no one goes cold this winter! The integrated campaign the two companies are launching will create heightened awareness of the tremendous need for warm coats. We hope this will inspire individuals and organizations across the country to help spread warmth to people in need," said Beth W. Amodio, President & CEO of One Warm Coat.

Lands' End, known for its expansive outerwear offering, aims to give back and share the warmth as we near the colder months. Entering its second year as the Official Outfitter of The Weather Channel television network, both Lands' End and The Weather Channel will promote the partnership with One Warm Coat across all platforms.

About Lands' End, Inc.:

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

About One Warm Coat:

One Warm Coat is a national nonprofit organization that provides free, warm coats to people in need. The Coat Drive Program supports individuals, groups, companies and organizations across the country by providing the tools and resources needed to hold a successful coat drive. Coats are distributed in the communities where they were collected, to children and adults in need, without charge, discrimination or obligation. Since One Warm Coat's inception in 1992, volunteers have hosted more than 35,000 coat drives and more than 6 million coats have been distributed to people in need.

About The Weather Channel:

Since its launch over 35 years ago, The Weather Channel television network has become the top-rated and most widely distributed weather network in America. The Weather Channel television network has been the leader in severe weather coverage, providing the most comprehensive analysis of any media outlet and serving as the nation's only 24-hour source of national storm coverage. With trusted meteorologists who analyze, forecast and report the weather, its expertise is unrivaled. in 2018, the Ipsos poll ranked The Weather Channel as the most trusted name in news media and in 2019, The Weather Channel won an Emmy for its new Immersive Mixed Reality technology. For nine years in a row, Harris Poll has ranked The Weather Channel as the "TV News Brand of the Year".

SOURCE Lands' End

Related Links

http://www.landsend.com

