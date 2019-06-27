Lands' End Teams Up With Charles Schulz's Beloved Peanuts To Create An Astronaut Snoopy-themed Kids Collection

DODGEVILLE, Wis., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE), a leading uni-channel retailer known for high-quality apparel for the whole family, has announced a new collaboration with the iconic comic strip Peanuts, created by Charles Schulz. The Lands' End x Peanuts collaboration, was created to help spark interest in science and technology topics for kids.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such an iconic brand – Peanuts is a keystone of many American childhoods," said Chieh Tsai, Chief Product Officer, Lands' End. "We designed this collection so that kids can experience the wonderment of science and technology through Snoopy, the namesake of Apollo 10's lunar module and longtime safety mascot for human space flight."

The Lands' End x Peanuts Collection will be available for a limited time, just in time for summer camp! The collection will cover a variety of products ranging from graphic tees and moccasin slippers to beanbag covers and Snoopy sleeping bags, starting at $19.95.

"Lands' End is such a fantastic brand that creates high quality, fun kids clothes so we were excited to be able to bring this collection to life with them," said Liz Brinkley, Vice President Fashion Collaborations and Softlines, Peanuts Worldwide. "Our hope is to create a desire within kids to pursue education in space and technology."

For more information about Lands' End x Peanuts Collection, visit www.landsend.com/peanuts.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

About Peanuts:

Charles M. Schulz first introduced the world to the Peanuts characters in 1950, when the Peanuts comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. Peanuts animated specials and series air on major networks and streaming services, including ABC, Cartoon Network and Boomerang in the U.S., Family Channel in Canada, and the WildBrain network on YouTube worldwide. Fans also enjoy Peanuts through thousands of consumer products around the world, amusement parks attractions, cultural events, social media, and a daily comic strip available in all formats from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students. The Peanuts characters and related intellectual property are 41% owned by DHX Media, 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by family of Charles M. Schulz.

SOURCE Lands' End

Related Links

www.landsend.com

