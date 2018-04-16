DODGEVILLE, Wis., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This season, Lands' End is introducing the Lands' End Sunrise Collection, swimsuits that are both sophisticated and fun for women that are confident, comfortable and looking for trend-relevant swim styles. The full swimwear assortment of the Lands' End Sunrise Collection is now available at LandsEnd.com.

Lands' End's New Sunrise Swimsuit Collection Shines on the Horizon

"Each year, Lands' End offers beautiful, high-quality swimsuits at an exceptional value that interpret each season's latest swim trends," said Chieh Tsai, senior vice president of design, Lands' End. "This year we are introducing the new Lands' End Sunrise Collection which continues to build upon the company's long-standing expertise in swimwear fit, but also features the newest fashion silhouettes, color combinations and eye-catching prints representative of the latest runway trends."

The Lands' End Sunrise Collection offers this season's trends, from sophisticated to fun with plunging to high necklines, flounce ruffles, minimal silhouettes and lace up details. With many reversible fabric options, beach-goers will find bikini tops and bottoms can perform double duty in style. Here are some of the latest swimwear trends found in the collection:

Lace Up – Adjustable lace-up backs are on-trend this season and can be found in one-piece styles in the Sunrise Collection such as the Women's Lace Up One-Piece in the trend-right medallion pattern. Ga Ga for Gingham – Blue gingham is the freshest, must-have pattern of the season and can be found on several swimsuits in the Sunrise Collection including the Women's Reversible High-Neck Bikini. Take the Plunge – Plunging necklines are on-trend this season more than ever. For those looking for a glamorous swim silhouette the Women's Halter V-Neck offers sophistication and fun. Off the Shoulder – Footloose and fancy free, the ultra-feminine beach look is off the shoulder and ruffles combined. The Women's Flounce Bikini Top offers just the right amount of flirt for summer days ahead. Say "Hi" to Necklines – High-necklines in swimsuits do offer more coverage and more style this season. The Women's Reversible High-Neck Bikini Top features a lace-up back and black and white prints combining three of this season's must-have trends.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading multi-channel retailer of clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international websites, and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

