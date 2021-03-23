Landscape & Garden Fabric Weed Barrier Is Eco-Friendly Way to Prevent Weed-Growth, Brand Explains

TORRANCE, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FLARMOR, a veteran company in the landscaping business, has become the go-to brand for beginner and professional gardeners looking for extra high-quality landscape and garden fabric. The company is happy to provide an eco-friendly way to prevent the growth of unwanted and often stubborn weeds while eliminating the need for chemical herbicides that contribute to air, water, and soil pollution.

Landscape fabric is a must-have for gardeners wanting an easy way to uphold the beauty of their landscaping projects and gardens while keeping excessive weed growth and soil erosion under control. It also is very effective at retaining soil moisture by reducing evaporation. "The landscape fabrics are the universal means to make your garden unique and stunning," says the senior spokesperson for the company.

The weed barrier cloth is highly UV resistant, can withstand hostile ground environments, and is weather tolerant, making it ideal for landscaping in all outdoor spaces. "Our weed barrier fabric provides a wide range of functions, such as absorbency, resilience, strength, washability, cushioning, filter, bacterial barrier and package protection. You can use it as an underlay for projects, such as artificial grass, flower beds or vegetable patches," the spokesperson adds.

The company's premium landscape fabric has even been recognized by renowned home improvement guru Bob Vila as his top pick for a "Heavy Duty" weed barrier. To gain the best results from the environmentally friendly weed control option, Vila shares the following smart usage tips to help ensure the health and longevity of a landscape design:

Choose professional-grade landscape fabric. The weight and thickness of the fabric are good determiners of its quality.

Add amendments, such as composted manure, peat moss and other types of organic matter to the soil before installing landscape fabric.

Level the soil by breaking up hard clods and raking the surface smooth.

Lay out the fabric with the rough side facing downward. This helps the fabric stay in place while working.

Do not skimp on fabric. Overlap the edges of the landscape fabric by at least 8 inches if multiple fabric pieces are necessary for the space. Also, allow for a 2-inch overhang around the edges, which can easily be tucked under later when the rest of the fabric has been secured.

Pin the fabric securely by inserting a landscape pin every 8 to 10 inches along the fabric's edges and 12 inches apart in the center of the fabric. Don't skimp on pins, or the fabric could come loose in a month or two.

Cut round holes for inserting landscape plants using a sharp utility knife. Make sure holes are large enough to plant the specimens selected.

Cover the landscape fabric with 2 to 3 inches of mulch. This layer assists the pins in holding it down, protects it from UV rays and helps the ground beneath the fabric retain moisture. Plus, mulch adds a beautiful finishing touch to the landscaping.

Amazon customers have been rating the landscape fabric weed barrier with high marks for ease of installation, maneuverability, durability, value for money, and thickness. One satisfied gardener says, "I've purchased this years before and had no problem with it. I needed more for expanding the garden. Works great as a weed barrier in the garden and under rocks on the walkway. Happy with this purchase, and it's better than the thin, cheaper fabric ones."

FLARMOR is a reputed and experienced partner when it comes to the business of landscaping. It has been providing beginner and professional gardeners with a high-quality weed barrier and other landscaping products for over 5 years. It takes pride in its experienced team that knows everything about producing, installing and maintaining landscape fabrics. It is known for the quality it provides as it conducts a thorough QC of all its supplies before sending them to its customers. This gives their customers the assurance that their fabrics are top-notch and prevent weeding at all costs.

