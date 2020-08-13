Landscape Disruptors Podcast Launches, a News Network Produced by LMN for Landscapers by Landscapers

MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Landscape Disruptors ( www.landscapedisruptors.com ) launches a podcast with new episodes every Friday for landscape business owners looking to scale, grow, increase customers and build an elite company.

Landscape Disruptors podcast hosted by Stanley Genadek is an audio experience and a news source sponsored by LMN to help Lawn and Landscape Business Owners Scale and Grow Hosted by green industry celebrity Stanley Genadek and LMN (Landscape Management Network), the new podcast will bring new weekly episodes with tips for landscape business owners in the green industry, snow industry and beyond.

Owning and operating a landscape company comes with its challenges so Landscape Disruptors is here to share tips, secrets, and first-hand experiences that have worked for the industry's most successful companies. Landscape Disruptors is a new platform launching to showcase top performers in the landscape and snow industry and discuss all things related to business and beyond.

The podcast is hosted by Stanley "Dirt Monkey" Genadek , who brings years of experience entertaining and informing landscape business owners. Produced and sponsored by LMN, North America's leading B2B business management software company, the new platform will be launching with a full season of podcast interviews and a number of industry disruptors including LMN ( www.golmn.com ) CEO and co-founder Mark Bradley, author and coach Jeffrey Scott, The Pond Guy Greg Wittstock, and more.

Highlights from Season 1:

"We're tapping into some of the greatest minds in landscaping and snow," said Genadek, "and learning what did and did not work for these guys to become successful, down to the dollar. This is insider information most people would pay to access and we're bringing it straight to your headphones."

These entertaining and engaging weekly conversations will cover topics such as scaling and growth, business management techniques, and marketing tips from industry professionals that can be applied in real-time.

In addition to weekly podcast episodes, Landscape Disruptors will be an active resource for business owners in the landscape and snow industry by offering access to webinars for in-depth breakdowns of business tips discussed in the podcast episodes. Virtual and future in-person events will also take place to create a space for landscape industry disruptors to network and share their thoughts and experiences with each other.

"We wanted to create a media outlet where people can continue to learn and actively engage," said Mark Bradley on the launch of Landscape Disruptors. "This is real advice from real people that have put in the work and gone through the trial-and-error process of growing their business."

About Landscape Disruptors

Landscape Disruptors is a podcast and news network produced and sponsored by LMN ( www.golmn.com ) showcasing top performers in the landscape and snow industry, with content relating to all things business and beyond. Guest experts and business owners share advice related to helping landscapers build successful and well-planned out businesses of their own. Tune in every Friday for weekly episodes and more http://www.landscapedisruptors.com/pods/

About LMN

Founded in 2009, LMN is a leading SAAS provider of business management software for landscape professionals. Its proprietary cloud-based platform is used by over 85,000 professionals every day across Canada and the US. Visit https://golmn.com/ .

