Landscape Innovations Recognized as a 2025 Fayetteville Top Client Rated Landscaper by Find Local Landscapers

Landscape Innovations is a leading landscape design and installation company that has recently been featured as a 2025 Top Client Rated Fayetteville Landscaper by Find Local Landscapers. This recognition is given to local Landscapers who have received consistent superior reviews from their actual customers.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Landscape Innovations, a premier landscaping company serving Fayetteville, Peachtree City, and the surrounding areas, has been named a 2025 Top Client Rated Landscaper by Find Local Landscapers, a respected online directory known for connecting consumers with top-rated professionals. This prestigious accolade reflects the company's dedication to delivering exceptional landscape design, installation, and renovation services, as demonstrated by their glowing client reviews.

For over three decades, Landscape Innovations has been a trusted name in Fayette County and Coweta County, providing comprehensive landscaping services to homeowners and businesses. Founded in 1990 by Burt Young, the company began as an irrigation-only business and has since expanded to offer a full spectrum of landscape solutions. As a local, family-owned business with five generations of family ties to the community, Landscape Innovations has built a reputation for integrity, quality workmanship, and exceptional customer service.

The company offers an integrated and comprehensive approach to landscape renovation and remodeling, with all services performed in-house. Their offerings include landscape design, grading and drainage solutions, sod installation, soil improvements, plant packages, retaining walls, paver patios, natural stone hardscapes, landscape lighting, and irrigation system installation and repair. Using professional-grade equipment from industry leaders like Rainbird and Hunter, Sollos, unique, and Kichler lighting components. Landscape Innovations ensures lasting results with competitive warranties, including a two-year workmanship warranty on retaining walls and hardscape installations. By amending soil with special blends of amendments, using the best quality sod like Zorro and Zeon, the highest quality plant material from trusted brands, and attention to detail, they consistently create lasting landscape renovations.

Clients throughout the region have praised Burt Young and his team for their expertise, honesty, and attention to detail. One satisfied customer shared, "Burt built a beautiful paver patio with sitting wall and a fire pit ring in our backyard. It has transformed the yard into a gathering space that we will enjoy for years to come." Another remarked, "Burt is very knowledgeable in his field and has a great eye for design. He is honest and fair with his prices."

"Receiving this recognition from Find Local Landscapers is truly an honor," says Burt Young, owner of Landscape Innovations. "It reflects our team's ongoing mission to provide reliable, high-quality landscaping services that exceed our clients' expectations. Whether you want drainage issues fixed, a yard makeover, or a wonderful backyard oasis, we are committed to giving you the most value for your investment."

Founded in 1990, Landscape Innovations is a full-service landscape design and installation company serving Fayetteville, Peachtree City, Tyrone, Senoia, Sharpsburg, Newnan, and the greater Fayette and Coweta County areas. Owner Burt Young and his experienced team specialize in landscape renovation, grading, drainage systems, retaining walls, paver patios, sod installation, irrigation, and landscape lighting. By keeping a focused service area, the company offers competitive pricing without compromising on quality. For more information about Landscape Innovations or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://www.landscapeinn.com or call (770) 616-3194.

