Landscape Management Network and Acorn Finance Partner to Embed Consumer Financing Marketplace in LMN Estimates

LMN Lend powered by Acorn Finance empowers landscape contractors to offer homeowners point-of-sale financing up to $100,000

MARKHAM, ON and SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landscape Management Network (LMN) , North America's leading B2B landscape business management software company, and Acorn Finance , the world's first embedded lending marketplace for home improvement financing, have partnered to launch LMN Lend Home Improvement Financing powered by Acorn Finance. The new functionality gives landscape contractors who use the LMN business management software the ability to offer their customers access to Acorn Finance's marketplace for funding options up to $100,000, at no cost to and with no on-boarding effort by the contractor.

LMN and Acorn now offer home improvement lending through LMN Lend.

"Consumers continue to invest in their properties," said Mark Bradley, CEO at LMN. "As a contractor, you want to be able to provide the best experience possible for your customers. Knowing you can now easily walk them through financing options as a part of the estimate brings tremendous value to customers and positions landscape operation owners as true partners in the renovations."

The new consumer funding option from LMN addresses a common pain point facing both contractors and their customers - easy access to the right financing at the right time. Point-of-sale financing can improve cash flow for contractors on large jobs and deliver greater convenience to homeowners throughout the estimating and proposal process.

"LMN has been an excellent partner in this endeavor," said Giri Addanki, founder and CEO of Acorn Finance. "We have a shared vision of giving homeowners access to more financing choices and lower rates, while helping contractors to improve the customer experience and grow sales at no additional cost to them."

Through LMN Lend , when a contractor prepares an estimate for a backyard renovation, pool or other major landscape improvement, they'll be able to seamlessly offer access to financing options from Acorn Finance's network of 12+ lenders. Through an easy online application process, homeowners will receive competitive financing offers (amount, rates and terms) within minutes. Once executed, funds are delivered to the homeowner in as little as 24 hours.

Research has shown that if consumers have access to financing when exploring home improvement projects they are more likely to move forward with the project. Now with LMN Lend powered by Acorn Finance, contractors can not only deliver new landscape and hardscape programs, but also bring financing offers to homeowners.

The consumer financing options will be available to all LMN Pro users and their customers in the United States. The company plans to add financing throughout Canada later in 2022.

LMN and Acorn Finance have dedicated specialists on hand and available through a variety of channels, to support questions from both homeowners and landscape operators throughout the customer experience. To learn more about the new financing option, visit https://golmn.com/acorn-home-improvement-financing-information .

About Acorn Finance

Acorn Finance is the world's first embedded lending marketplace for home improvement financing, driving better outcomes for borrowers, lenders, contractors and software vendors. Borrowers can shop for the best rates from the best lenders, all within a few seconds and fewer clicks. Lenders can reach more homeowners while also testing the ideal rates for optimum engagement. Contractors can increase sales by offering financing to customers at no extra cost to themselves. Lastly, software vendors to the home improvement industry can add value for contractors and enhance the homeowner's buying experience by embedding Acorn Finance's solution within their products' estimates and invoices. For more information, visit www.acornfinance.com .

About LMN (Landscape Management Software)

Founded in 2009, LMN has helped customers create over $51 billion worth of estimates, capture 78 million individual clock-ins, and manage more than 245,000 employees daily through the software. Visit https://golmn.com/.

Media contact:

Matt Braun

[email protected]

414-975-8831

SOURCE LMN