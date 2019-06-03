Landscape Software Firm LMN Marks Massive 10 Year Growth With Move to New Headquarters

MARKHAM, Ontario, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LMN , Inc., https://golmn.com/ North America's leading provider of landscape business management software, today announced its move to a larger, newly designed office space in Markham, Ontario, "Canada's Most Diverse City." The new headquarters will be located at 180 Enterprise Boulevard, in the heart of a growing business area and will be officially open on June 3, 2019.

New Places, Spaces, and Inspirational Design

LMN team members pose for one last photo in front of their office for the last 5 years in Pickering, Ontario, Canada LMN's newly designed headquarters in Markham, Ontario reflect a dynamic team culture

"These are exciting times for our team as this move signals a major milestone in LMN's growth," said Mark Bradley, CEO of LMN. "As the high tech capital of Canada, Markham will give us access to an incredible pool of talent as we continue to grow. The office features dynamic workspaces, a lunchroom and plenty of sunshine and inspiration."

Located on the 2nd floor of a commercial space adjacent to the Toronto Marriott Markham, LMN's 6,500 square foot office was designed by Circle Design.

About LMN's Ten Year Growth

Since its launch in 2009, the LMN business management software for landscaping has been adopted by over 33,000 professionals. Through its cloud-based platform, training and support, companies can finally ditch the paperwork and inefficiencies to price work for profit using one system that delivers results in as little as seven days. From budgeting and estimating through to scheduling, time tracking and invoicing, LMN helps build better landscape businesses.

Landscape Business Challenge Sparks LMN Software Business

"This platform grew from our own challenges as owners of one of Canada's largest landscape companies (TBG Landscape)," said Janna Bradley, COO of LMN. "When we couldn't find a software solution to replace the stacks of papers and Excel files, we decided to develop our own and share it with the industry. Today, our customers have budgeted over $125 billion, priced over $25 billion in design/build, maintenance and snow contracts and recorded 37 million clock-ins using LMN."

From One Desk to 30 Employees

LMN started from a dedicated desk at TBG. From there, it expanded into a refurbished mill in Whitevale, Ontario with 30+ employees. According to Janna, the new space not only reflects a spirited team culture but will serve customers well and allow space for future growth.

Change Agents in the Landscape Business

"The majority of landscape business owners run their business on gut instinct so LMN represents a huge change to the way they're used to doing business, starting with building a budget," said Jason Drews, Senior Client Success Manager at LMN. "Our customer service team is committed to guiding and supporting a customer's transition from guesstimating to making decisions based on actual numbers through in-person and online training. The LMN Academy will be hosted in our state-of-the-art training facility, providing the education our Canadian and American customers need to grow sustainable businesses."

About LMN

Founded in 2009, LMN is North America's leading provider of business management software for landscape professionals. Its proprietary cloud-based platform is used by over 33,000 professionals at 4,000 landscape companies across Canada and the US. From budgeting and estimating through to scheduling, time tracking and invoicing, LMN helps build better landscape businesses. Visit www.golmn.com .

Media Contact

Ewan McNeil

Director of Marketing

905-431-7378

215485@email4pr.com

SOURCE LMN, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.golmn.com

