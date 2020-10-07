Landscapes Golf Management Chooses Lightspeed to Power 30 Courses in the U.S.

Global commerce leader brings its fully integrated golf course management software to Landscapes Golf Management as it adapts to new consumer demands and the need for digital touch-points

MONTREAL, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Lightspeed announces that it has been selected by Landscapes Golf Management as the cloud-based commerce software that will power 30 of its prestigious golf courses in the U.S. As one of the largest golf management organizations in the world with over 40 years in business, Landscapes Golf Management recognizes the benefits of managing all facets of its business in one simplified system, including its pro shops, clubhouses and golf courses. The golf leader adds Lightspeed's solutions, including robust APIs, to an existing technology stack during a time of rapid digital transformation within the industry.

With government legislation permitting the continuation of golf operations in most of Landscapes Golf Management's regions at the height of the pandemic, certain policies and precautions were introduced to ensure the safety of not only its golfers but its staff as well. With Lightspeed's support, the company can now balance new policies with creative business concepts using cloud-based, mobile technology.

"Lightspeed has been a trusted partner for some time as we continue to digitally transform our business," says Scot Wellman, Landscapes Golf Management Director of Marketing and Revenue Management. "With Lightspeed's technology, we've been able to quickly build integrations that help us automate our systems, streamline processes, increase security, and provide industry leading results that you can't find anywhere else. We hope to set an example through our innovations, and reinforce the notion that embracing technology is key to ensuring the golf industry's long-term success."

How Lightspeed is Helping Landscapes Golf Management Digitally Transform their Businesses:

Offering Flexible Pre-Payment: Supports a "no-touch" policy with an online function that enables golfers to pay remotely without having to enter a clubhouse

Supports a "no-touch" policy with an online function that enables golfers to pay remotely without having to enter a clubhouse Introducing Self Check-In Kiosk: Allows golfers to practice social distancing and check-in virtually

Allows golfers to practice social distancing and check-in virtually Granting Remote Working Capabilities: Enables administrative tasks to be completed online using Lightspeed's cloud-based platform

Enables administrative tasks to be completed online using Lightspeed's cloud-based platform Drawing Focus to the Customer: Embraces a customer-centric approach by taking care of back-end operations. This allows the business to focus on a strong content strategy to inform its community and provide entertainment for its customers who are staying at home

About Landscapes Golf Management

Landscapes Golf Management is a Lincoln, Nebraska-based golf course management company. Over the past several years, LGM has ascended quickly into the top 10 management companies in the United States. LGM manages more than 50 properties in the United States, Canada and China.

Founded in 1976, Landscapes Unlimited is an industry leader with more than 2,000 completed golf course construction, renovation, and recreational development projects. The Landscapes Unlimited family of companies, including LGM, is recognized as one of the Top 100 Companies in Golf by the National Golf Foundation. Learn more at https://www.LandscapesUnlimited.com

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed (NYSE and TSX: LSPD) powers complex small and medium-sized businesses with its cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms in over 100 countries. With smart, scalable and dependable point of sale systems, Lightspeed provides all-in-one solutions that drive innovation and digital transformation within the retail, hospitality and golf industries. Its product suite enables SMBs to sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments and ultimately grow their business.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses worldwide, where communities go to shop and dine. Lightspeed has staff located in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

For more information, please visit: www.lightspeedhq.com

On social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter

SOURCE Lightspeed POS Inc.

Related Links

https://www.lightspeedhq.com

