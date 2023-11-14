Landscaping Services Market in US to grow by USD 110.21 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Aspen Grove Landscape Group LLC, BrightView Holdings Inc. and Ferrandino and Son Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The landscaping services market in US is estimated to grow by USD 110.21 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.47%. The landscaping services market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer landscaping services market are Aspen Grove Landscape Group LLC, BrightView Holdings Inc., Ferrandino and Son Inc., Gothic Landscape Inc., Heartland, Juniper, LandCare, LandOpt, Landscape Development Inc., Lawn Doctor Inc., NaturaLawn of America Inc., Park West, Rentokil Initial Plc, Ruppert Landscape, SavATree, The Davey Tree Expert Co., The F.A. Bartlett Tree Expert Co., TruGreen L.P., U.S. Lawns, and Yellowstone Landscape. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Sample before buying

Company Offering:

Aspen Grove Landscape Group LLC - The company offers landscaping services through its subsidiaries United Lawnscape and T.R. Gear Landscaping.

The company offers landscaping services such as national snow removal management. Ferrandino and Son Inc. - The company offers landscaping services such as land maintenance and irrigation management.

Market Dynamics

Impactful driver- Growing interest in gardening among end-users

Growing interest in gardening among end-users Key Trend - Technological advancement in landscaping services

- Technological advancement in landscaping services Major Challenges - Stringent regulations on landscaping services

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into commercial and household. The commercial segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Companies and organizations recognize the importance of keeping outdoor spaces in good condition and aesthetically pleasing to their customers and employees, which will help create a positive impression. Additionally, sustainable lawn maintenance practices such as the use of native plants and techniques for water conservation which are often required by construction codes and regulations have become a growing trend. There are many customers in this sector, e.g., corporate offices, hotels, shopping malls, hospitals, education establishments, and government buildings. Furthermore, to fulfill the needs of their customers, commercial landscape companies are offering a variety of services. This service consists of lawn maintenance, planting and mowing of trees and shrubs, installation and maintenance of irrigation systems, flower beds, or landscape design and renovation. The aim is that the external environment becomes attractive and well-maintained to enhance the overall image of commercial space, as well as its functions. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Landscaping Services Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.47% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.57

