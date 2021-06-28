Landsea Homes Acquires 616 Homesites at Citrus Park

GOODYEAR, Ariz., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it has closed on 616 homesites at Citrus Park in Goodyear, Arizona.

"This is Landsea Homes' largest homesite acquisition in Arizona to date," said Kaylee Smith, Arizona Division President, Landsea Homes. "With Citrus Park, we are thrilled to extend our land position in the City of Goodyear. Our expanding presence in Goodyear provides an exciting opportunity for us to introduce an all-new collection of High Performance Homes, further positioning us as Arizona's premier homebuilder."

This collection of 616 new homesites at Citrus Park will consist of court-style homes as well as traditional single-family homes for a new, unmatched lifestyle. There are over 45 acres of open space delegated to numerous community themed parks designed for resident's to truly live in their element. The heart of the community will boast a five-acre park at The Grove, the community's primary park that includes an aquatic center, children's play pool, basketball court, and more.

Citrus Park is just 30 minutes from Downtown Phoenix and the Sky Harbor International Airport. Residents and visitors will enjoy the rural and communal feel with resort-style amenities, and will also be able to take in the beauty of the nearby White Tank Mountains and Skyline Regional Parks.

Citrus Park's immediate proximity to major expressways allows for efficient travel to neighboring towns for shopping, entertainment, and industry.

Construction is slated to begin in summer 2022, with sales expected to begin in fall 2022.

Landsea Homes is currently selling homes at Centerra, another community in Goodyear.

Earlier this month, Landsea Homes announced it closed on 247 homesites at Bentridge in Buckeye, and last month the Company closed on 193 additional homesites at North Copper Canyon in Surprise.

For more information about Landsea Homes, visit http://www.landseahomes.com.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High-Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

