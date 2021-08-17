Landsea Homes Acquires 80 Homesites For New Community, Marlowe In Glendale, Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it has closed on 80 homesites for a new community, Marlowe, in Glendale, Arizona.

"The West Valley is a very important region for us in the Phoenix metro area, and we're excited about adding Marlowe to our growing list of new home communities," said Kaylee Smith, Arizona Division President, Landsea Homes. "We're not only bringing a brand-new lineup of High Performance Homes to an incredible location in Glendale, we're also providing best-in-class housing choices at attainable price points for new residents."

Marlowe will feature a modern collection of two-story homes ranging from 1,800 to 2,500 square feet, with up to five bedrooms and attached three-car garages.

The community, located at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Peoria Avenue, will feature a thoughtfully designed central community park as well as outdoor spaces unique to the neighborhood. Construction is slated to begin in 2023.

All homes at Marlowe will be equipped with Landsea Homes' High Performance Home features, including smart home automation technology utilized by the Apple HomeKit™ environment. The smart home automation features include an Apple® TV media manager, wireless network Internet throughout the home, entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, doorbell camera pre-wire, and high-touch customer service with an individualized training session.

Homes will contain the REME HALO® air purifier, a state-of-the-art product that mitigates indoor contaminants to keep residents safe and support healthy living by reducing airborne particles such as dust, dander, pollen and mold spores, killing up to 99% of bacteria, mold and viruses.

Homebuyers will be close to a variety of entertainment, sporting and shopping options including the Ak-chin Pavilion, State Farm Stadium, Gila River Arena, Westgate Entertainment District, Park West Shopping Center, and the Tanger Outlet Mall.

The area contains some of the highest-rated public schools and is just a short drive from Phoenix. There are a number of outdoor recreation options close by, including Lake Pleasant and miles of hiking trails in the Sonoran Desert.

For more information about Landsea Homes' Arizona communities currently selling, visit http://www.landseahomes.com.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

