LANDSEA HOMES ADDING MORE HOMES IN KYLE, TEXAS WITH NEW COMMUNITY, PARKTON SQUARE

- 210 New High Performance Homes Coming to Desirable Master Planned Community Close to Downtown Austin

- Single-Family Homes and Attached Townhomes

- Community Located at the Gateway of Texas Hill Country

KYLE, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, is bringing 210 new homes to a brand new community, Parkton Square, in Kyle, Texas.

"Kyle is one of the fastest growing cities in the country, and we are pleased to provide more opportunities for homebuyers to live in their element at Parkton Square," said Jill Wasik, Director of Sales and Marketing, Landsea Homes, Austin. "This beautiful new master planned community is less than two miles from another Landsea Homes community, Freedom at Anthem, where new homebuyer interest has been incredibly strong. Kyle provides a convenient housing alternative to living in Austin, as well as a great quality of life, ample parks and open space, and good school system with higher education opportunities."

Wasik added, "We have formally closed on the land, the community's infrastructure is substantially complete, and construction on three new model homes will begin in early 2025."

Parkton Square will offer 210 single-family homes and attached townhomes. The single-family homes will range from 1,400 to 2,900 square feet with floorplans offering three to five bedrooms and options for the primary bedroom on the first floor, dramatic vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchens and luxury showers. The attached townhomes will range from 1,492 to 1,590 square feet with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Homes are expected to begin selling in early 2025. Pricing will be announced at a later date.

Residents will be able to enjoy various green space throughout the community and Gregg-Clarke Park just across the street. A short bike ride away is downtown Kyle to enjoy Mary Kyle Hartson park and everything historic downtown Kyle has to offer. Labeled the "Pie Capital of Texas", Kyle has been home to the popular Texas Pie Company since 1986. Every Labor Day weekend locals and visitors attend the "Pie in the Sky Hot Air Balloon Festival" and enjoy pie-eating contests, pie-baking competitions and live music.

Kyle is conveniently located along the I-35 corridor, between two of Texas' top-performing cities, Austin and San Antonio. Higher education opportunities are close by with the University of Texas at Austin and Texas State University, as well as Austin Community College-Hays Campus. Residents are also within walking distance to Wallace Middle School.

All homes at Parkton Square will be equipped with Landsea Homes' High Performance Home features, including smart home automation technology utilized by the Apple HomeKit™ environment. The smart home automation features include an Apple® HomePod mini™, wireless network Internet throughout the home, entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, doorbell camera pre-wire, and smart home activation via Best Buy's Geek Squad. The homes will also contain the REME HALO® air purifier, a state-of-the-art product that mitigates indoor contaminants to keep residents safe and support healthy living.

Although Austin is one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the nation, new homebuyers are more interested in relocating to the surrounding suburbs. Parkton Square is located in Hays County, one of the fastest growing counties in the country, according to U.S. Census data. Kyle has attracted new residents by providing an affordable and convenient housing alternative to living in Austin. According to the moving experts at MoveBuddha, Kyle is one of the top three fastest-growing affordable suburbs in the country, with a 23.7 percent growth rate since 2020.

For more information about homes selling in Texas, visit: https://landseahomes.com/austin/

*Pricing is accurate at time of publication but is subject to change.

