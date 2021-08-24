Landsea Homes Announces Dave Felix As New Vice President Of Purchasing And National Contracts

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that Dave Felix has been named Vice President of Corporate Purchasing and National Contracts.

Felix, who had been Director of Purchasing for Landsea Homes' Southern California Division, will now be responsible for procuring national contract agreements with major manufacturers and suppliers as well as providing support and mentoring for division purchasing operations, initiatives and strategies.

"Dave has a depth of experience in all facets of the homebuilding industry that make him perfect for the position," said Peter Beucke, Vice President of Innovation and Sustainability for Landsea Homes. "He's a proven performer with a vast understanding of supply chain management from raw materials through distribution and installation."

Felix joined Landsea Homes in 2017, after various positions with Lennar Homes, DR Horton, and Kaufman and Broad, among other leading homebuilding companies.

In his new role, Felix will also oversee and guide purchasing processes to ensure compliance, manage national rebate and incentive programs and explore supply chain development and efficacies.

"I'm excited for this new role within Landsea Homes and looking forward to putting to work my experience and understanding of supply and demand trends, as well as keeping a continuous pulse on installation techniques and the economics of our industry," said Felix.

Felix steps up at an important time in Landsea Homes' history as the Company recently expanded rapidly into the booming Texas and Florida markets, requiring broad-based knowledge of the national marketplace.

"Dave has built a strong trade base network over the years and knows most of the builders, owners and suppliers in the industry and how they can best work with us, a great asset for Landsea Homes," Beucke added.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA., that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provide homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

