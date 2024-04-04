LANDSEA HOMES ANNOUNCES NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF LAND FOR ITS FLORIDA DIVISION

Jared Wilken, a Local Homebuilding Executive Brings Expertise to Company's Florida Division

ORLANDO, Fla., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that Jared Wilken has joined the company's Florida division to serve as the new Vice President of Land.

"Jared is a great addition to the Florida division's senior leadership team and we're happy to have him onboard to lead land acquisitions in this important market for Landsea Homes," said Jeff Wochner, Florida Division President, Landsea Homes. "He joins us at a time of rapid growth and his extensive knowledge of the homebuilding industry and Florida land will greatly contribute to the continued success of this division."

Wilken has been tapped to lead all acquisition, entitlement, and development functions for the company in Florida. He brings more than eight years of local industry experience, having most recently served as the Vice President of Land Acquisition at MI Homes in Orlando. Prior to that, he served as a Land Analysis Manger for KB Home in Orlando.

"Landsea Homes is well known in the region for its cutting-edge and sustainable approach to creating new communities and I am looking forward to helping propel the Florida division forward," said Wilken. "I look forward to uncovering new opportunities to bring our High Performance Homes to some of the prime areas of the state."

Landsea Homes currently offers homes in more than 25 communities across the greater Orlando metro area. From single-family homes on one-acre lots to attached townhomes geared towards first-time buyers and millennials, there is product for all demographics.

For more information about Landsea Homes' Florida communities, visit: https://landseahomes.com/florida/.

SOURCE Landsea Homes