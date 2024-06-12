LANDSEA HOMES BOLSTERS SOUTHERN CA PORTFOLIO, CLOSES ON 129 HOMESITES FOR A NEW COMMUNITY IN HUNTINGTON BEACH

New townhomes make up Essex + Gage, and mark Landsea Homes' first community in the coastal Orange County city of Huntington Beach

129 all-electric homes will open for sale in mid-2025

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today it has closed on 129 homesites for a new all-electric community called Essex + Gage in Huntington Beach, California. Land development has already begun, and the community will open for sale in spring 2025.

"We have been expanding rapidly across California lately and this acquisition marks an exciting milestone for Landsea Homes – our entrance into Orange County's desirable coastal city of Huntington Beach," said Tom Baine, California Division President, Landsea Homes. "We look forward to bringing these new townhomes at Essex + Gage to homebuyers who are eager to break into the competitive Southern California housing market and enjoy all that Orange County living has to offer."

On the corner of Edinger and Gothard, Essex + Gage will include three-story row and carriage townhomes with 11 different floorplans ranging from 1,097 square feet to 2,516 square feet and options for two to four bedrooms. Residents will enjoy community amenities that include a pool and spa, outdoor BBQ and firepit area, public open space with a dog park and turf area, as well as bike racks.

Residents will also be one block from Bella Terra, an open-air dining, shopping and entertainment center, and a short 10 minute drive from Huntington Beach's bustling Main Street, Huntington State Beach, and the beachfront shopping center, Pacific City.

All homes at Essex + Gage will be equipped with Landsea Homes' High Performance Home features, including smart home automation technology utilized by the Apple HomeKit™ environment. The smart home automation features include an Apple HomePod mini, wireless network Internet throughout the home, entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, a doorbell camera, and smart home activation via Best Buy's Geek Squad.

Buyers will also be able to take advantage of Landsea Homes' LiveFlex™ program, which presents the opportunity to transform spaces into whatever a homebuyer's lifestyle may need, whether that's a home office, an at-home learning space, a guest bedroom or a place to exercise.

Huntington Beach is the fourth most populous city in Orange County and is known as "Surf City USA" for its world-class surfing beaches. The city boasts highly rated public schools, many public parks and hiking trails and various shopping and entertainment destinations.

"Huntington Beach is a very desirable and in-demand place to live for its proximity to the beach and we couldn't be more excited to be a part of this lively community," added Baine.

Recently, Landsea Homes closed on 44 homesites for a new townhome community called Mason in Anaheim. Land development has already begun, and sales are anticipated to start later this year.

Landsea Homes' other Southern California communities currently selling include Hudson in Placentia, Eave in Ontario, Narra Hills in Fontana, and coming soon, Peri and Rubi in Ontario.

