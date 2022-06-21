LANDSEA HOMES CLOSES ON 103 HOMESITES IN FLORIDA'S STOREY CREEK MASTER-PLANNED COMMUNITY

New High Performance, Single-Family Homes Coming to Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it closed on 103 homesites in Kissimmee, Florida in the Storey Creek master-planned community.

"We're excited to be a part of the acclaimed Storey Creek master-planned community situated in a prime location of central Florida," said Nichola Mitchell, vice president of sales and marketing, Florida division, Landsea Homes. "Our new homes in Storey Creek will offer homebuyers the opportunity to purchase high-quality, high performance homes in one of the fastest growing cities in Florida. Not to mention the region's great schools and outstanding quality of life."

Landsea Homes' collection of single-family homes in Storey Creek will range from 1,635 to 3,198 square feet on 60-foot lots. Development will begin this summer and sales are slated to begin in spring 2023.

The Storey Creek master-planned community features a resort-style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, dog park, children's playground, and walking trail as well as basketball, tennis, and volleyball courts for resident use. The community also boasts easy access to US Hwy 17-92, US 192, and Interstate 4.

Kissimmee is a city in central Florida's Osceola County, just south of Orlando. It's defined by its proximity to the region's multitude of amusement parks, including Walt Disney World® Resort. The city lies along the northwest shore of Lake Tohopekaliga and its lush Kissimmee Waterfront Park contains walking paths, playgrounds, and a fishing pier.

Cypress Hammock, another Landsea Homes community in Kissimmee, is currently selling.

For more information about Landsea Homes communities in Florida, please visit: https://landseahomes.com/florida.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com .

