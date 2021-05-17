Landsea Homes Closes on 108 New Homesites at Eagle Crest in Grant-Valkaria, Florida

GRANT-VALKARIA, Fla., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it has closed on 108 new homesites in the Eagle Crest gated community located in Grant-Valkaria, Florida.

"Landsea Homes is very excited to expand our homebuying offerings so soon after entering the Florida market," said Jed Lowry, Corporate Vice President, Florida and NYC Metro Divisions of Landsea Homes. "Eagle Crest provides Landsea Homes with a great opportunity to bring our high quality, modern homes to potential buyers in Brevard County."

Eagle Crest will offer single-family homes on oversized lots ranging from ½ acre to 1 acre that back up to a conservation area and water in a beautiful natural setting. There will be three different floorplans with options for three to four bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half bathrooms.

Located within minutes of the regions best shopping, dining, beaches and parks, the community is also along the Space Coast and in close proximity to Eastern Florida State College and Florida Tech University. Residents will enjoy easy access to I-95 and short commutes to large employers in the county, including L3 Harris, Northrup Grumman and Embraer Air.

Construction will begin in December 2021 and sales are expected to commence at the end of this year.

Landsea Homes entered the Florida housing market earlier this month with the acquisition of Vintage Estate Homes. With that purchase, Landsea Homes is now overseeing the building operations of all new home communities in Orlando, Melbourne, Palm Bay and Jacksonville/Palm Coast.

For more information about Landsea Homes, visit http://www.landseahomes.com.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance collection features homes that are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes in this collection include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Our Garrett-Walker collection offers unique, affordably priced and value-based single-family homes in some of the nation's fastest growing and most desirable markets. Homebuyers enjoy the confidence of owning a quality home that provides lasting value. One of the most trusted brands in the region, this collection continues to attract everyone from first-time homeowners to those seeking more room for their growing families.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

SOURCE Landsea Homes

Related Links

http://www.landseahomes.com.

