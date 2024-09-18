LANDSEA HOMES CLOSES ON 124 HOMESITES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA, EXPANDING PORTFOLIO IN VOLUSIA AND OSCEOLA COUNTIES

Brach Ranch in St. Cloud and Trinity Gardens in DeLand will feature single-family detached High Performance Homes

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, today announced it has closed on a total of 124 homesites for two new communities in Central Florida.

The first phase of Brack Ranch in St. Cloud includes 14 single-family detached homes on 50-foot lots ranging from 1,900 to 3,200 square feet of living space. At full buildout, the community will include 138 homes.

The first phase of Trinity Gardens in DeLand will offer 110 homes on 50 and 60-foot lots ranging from 1,635 to 4,418 square feet of living space.

Development is already underway on both communities, and homes are expected to begin selling in Summer 2025.

"Both of these land closings are important steps forward for Landsea Homes as we continue to grow our footprint throughout Central Florida. We are currently seeing high demand for housing in both Volusia and Osceola counties, which are experiencing significant and rapid growth," said Jeff Wochner, Florida Division President, Landsea Homes. "With these new homes at Brack Ranch and Trinity Gardens, we will be able to help meet some of this demand and provide high-quality, High Performance Homes to eager homebuyers."

All homes at Brack Ranch and Trinity Gardens will include the company's renowned High Performance Home features including smart home automation technology utilized by the Apple Home™ to make life at home healthier and more comfortable. The smart home automation technology includes an Apple® HomePod mini™, wireless access point, Wi-Fi enabled entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, a doorbell camera pre-wire, and Smart Home Activation with an individualized in-person training session through Best Buy's Geek Squad.

Homes will also contain the REME HALO® air purifier, a state-of-the-art product that mitigates indoor contaminants to keep residents safe and support healthy living by reducing airborne particles and air pollutants such as dust, dander, pollen, and mold spores, killing up to 99% of bacteria, allergens, and odor.

Located in Osceola County, St. Cloud is close to Orlando's bustling downtown district. The city also has one of the highest concentrations of top ranked public schools in Florida and its downtown boasts an extensive array of restaurants, shops and galleries.

DeLand is located in Volusia County, just 40 minutes from downtown Orlando and 30 minutes from Daytona, and easy access to major highways making travel to any Central Florida destination easy. Its wealth of outdoor recreation opportunities, public art displays, and scenic drives make DeLand a prime destination for homebuyers.

Both St. Cloud and DeLand are in proximity to Walt Disney World® Resort, Universal Studios Florida, and SeaWorld® Orlando as well as some of the region's most beautiful beaches.

Landsea Homes is currently selling at Trinity Place, Sky Lakes Estates and Hanover Lakes, also in St. Cloud as well as at Beresford Woods also in Deland.

To learn more about Landsea Homes' Florida communities, visit: https://landseahomes.com/florida/

