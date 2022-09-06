LANDSEA HOMES CLOSES ON 136 ACRES OF LAND FOR A NEW MASTER PLANNED COMMUNITY CALLED WILDERA IN PINAL COUNTY, ARIZONA

Wildera will consist of 461 new homes with varying design and product types

Attainably priced housing with first-time and move-up buyers in mind

Landsea Homes' renowned High Performance Homes coming soon to Pinal County

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation ( Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it has closed on approximately 136 acres of land made up of 461 homesites for a new community called Wildera in Pinal County, Arizona.

"As our growth continues in Arizona, we are excited about extending our presence into the San Tan Valley area of Pinal County where Landsea Homes will offer high quality, attainably priced homes with great community amenities," said Kaylee Smith, Arizona Division President, Landsea Homes. "Wildera will be Landsea Homes' first master planned community in this region, with robust recreational and cultural opportunities. We know home buyers will experience a great overall quality of life and we look forward to providing them with an opportunity to 'Live in their Element' in the near future."

Conveniently located on Bella Vista Rd., just two miles from Hunt Highway, Wildera will initially offer 461 homes of varying product types including single-family homes with modern, desirable architecture for the active lifestyle. Initial planned community amenities include a 13-acre centralized park with an aquatic center, picnic areas with a shade trellis and BBQ, gathering areas, an open lawn, children's play structures and outdoor activity areas.

Development is expected to begin immediately, with the grand opening slated for December 2023.

All homes at Wildera will also contain Landsea Homes' renowned High Performance Home features including smart home automation technology utilized by the Apple HomeKit™ environment and energy savings to make life at home healthier and more comfortable. The smart home automation features include an Apple® HomePod mini™, wireless network Internet throughout the home, entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, doorbell camera pre-wire, and white glove service with an individualized training session.

Pinal County is the third most populous county in Arizona's Phoenix metropolitan area. Home to over 439,000 residents, the county has two distinct regions: the eastern mountainous area and the western lower valley desert area.

The County is centrally located and in close proximity to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and others. Not to mention various national, state and county parks, and recreation areas nearby including Casa Grande Ruins National Park, Boyce Thompson Arboretum State Park, and McFarland State Historic Park, among others. Water sports and fishing opportunities also abound at San Carlos Lake.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation ( Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

