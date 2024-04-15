LANDSEA HOMES CLOSES ON 28 HOMESITES IN LONGMONT, COLORADO

Spring Valley will feature a ttainably priced High Performance Homes in northeastern Boulder County

Collection of paired homes designed for first-time and move-up buyers

LONGMONT, Colo., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it has closed on 28 homesites in the Spring Valley master-planned community in Longmont, Colorado.

"We are very excited about entering the city of Longmont while expanding our presence in Colorado," said Lisa Wiebelhaus, Colorado Division President, Landsea Homes. "As we continue to grow our portfolio, land deals like this bring us one step closer toward becoming a top ten homebuilder in Colorado."

Spring Valley, located on the Southwest corner of 66 and Sundance Drive, will consist of 28 paired homes featuring various floorplans. Development on the new homes is slated to begin later this year.

The community is adjacent to UTE Greek Golf Course and residents will be close to plenty of open space and walking trails.

All homes at Spring Valley will contain Landsea Homes' renowned High Performance Home features including smart home automation technology utilized by the Apple HomeKit™ environment and energy savings to make life at home healthier and more comfortable. The smart home automation features include an Apple® HomePod mini™, wireless network Internet throughout the home, entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, doorbell camera pre-wire, and smart home activation via Best Buy's Geek Squad.

"We look forward to bringing more of our renowned High Performance Homes to buyers in this rapidly growing city, which is conveniently located in proximity to Denver and Boulder," added Wiebelhaus.

Longmont, Colorado is located in northeastern Boulder County. With more than 300 days of sunshine, more than 1,500 acres of parks and open space, and a spectacular vista of the Rocky Mountains, Longmont is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. Longmont is home to over 97,000 residents, as well as several high-tech companies and a vibrant restaurant scene. It is conveniently located 37 miles from Denver, 16 miles from Boulder and 30 miles from Rocky Mountain National Park.

For information about communities by Landsea Homes currently selling in Colorado, visit https://landseahomes.com/colorado/.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was honored as the Green Home Builder 2023 Builder of the Year, after being named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

SOURCE Landsea Homes