LANDSEA HOMES CLOSES ON 32 HOMESITES IN THE CHERRY MEADOWS MASTER-PLANNED COMMUNITY IN BRIGHTON, COLORADO

Attainably priced High Performance Homes coming soon to Denver suburb

BRIGHTON, Colo., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it has closed on 32 homesites in the Cherry Meadows master-planned community in Brighton, Colorado.

"The addition of these new homesites in Cherry Meadows expands Landsea Homes' presence in Brighton, which has proven to be a very popular and high-demand city," said Lisa Wiebelhaus, Colorado Division President, Landsea Homes. "We look forward to providing additional opportunities for homebuyers to own one of our industry-leading High Performance Homes in this thriving Denver suburb."

Landsea Homes' neighborhood in Cherry Meadows, located at 168th Ave. and S. 19th Ave., will consist of 32 single-family homes ranging from 1,473 to 2,937 square feet featuring eight different floorplans. Development on the new homes is slated to begin in January 2025. Homes are anticipated to begin selling in Spring 2025.

The community is a 15-minute walk to Brighton Recreation Center and Park, a 5-minute drive to downtown Brighton, its charming Main Street and the Armory Performing Arts Center, a historic landmark that hosts a variety of cultural arts. Brighton is also a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, with picturesque views of the Rocky Mountains and access to trails and outdoor activities.

All homes at Cherry Meadows by Landsea Homes will contain the company's renowned High Performance Home features including smart home automation technology utilized by the Apple Home™ environment and energy savings to make life at home healthier and more comfortable. The smart home automation features include an Apple® HomePod mini™, wireless network Internet throughout the home, entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, doorbell camera pre-wire, and smart home activation via Best Buy's Geek Squad.

Brighton is located about 20 miles north of Denver, with access to the amenities of larger cities including Boulder. It's also close to Denver International Airport.

Landsea Homes is currently selling new homes at Parkway at Prairie Center Village, also located in Brighton.

For information about communities by Landsea Homes selling and coming soon in Colorado, visit https://landseahomes.com/colorado/.

*Pricing is accurate at time of publication but is subject to change at any time.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was honored as the Green Home Builder 2023 Builder of the Year, after being named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

