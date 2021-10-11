Landsea Homes Closes On 42 New Homesites At The Courtyards At Waterstone In Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it has closed on 42 new homesites at The Courtyards at Waterstone in Palm Bay, Florida.

"We're thrilled to be part of this exclusive gated community, The Courtyards at Waterstone, and to provide our high-quality homes in one of the state's most attractive locations for homeownership," said Jed Lowry, Corporate Vice President, Florida and NYC Metro Divisions of Landsea Homes.

Landsea Homes will offer these 42 single-family homes on 50-foot and 60-foot lots, with unique floorplans ranging from 1,800 to 2,850 square feet. These homes will feature new exterior and interior designs, and make up phase 1 of The Courtyards at Waterstone, with Phase 2 to follow.

Potential buyers can join the interest list now and pre-sales will begin in early 2022.

Residents will enjoy a wide range of activities and amenities, as well as convenient access to some of the area's best shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to the region's most beautiful beaches, residents will also be able to take advantage of premier fishing spots at the Sebastian Inlet, cruise the tranquil waters of the Indian River, or play at The Major Golf Course, a Championship par-72, 18-hole golf course.

"This is a rapidly growing area in Brevard County appealing to a wide range of home buyers looking for convenience and a true Florida lifestyle destination," added Lowry.

All homes at The Courtyards at Waterstone will be equipped with Landsea Homes' High Performance Home features, including smart home automation technology utilized by the Apple HomeKit™ environment. The smart home automation features include an Apple® HomePod mini™, wireless network Internet throughout the home, entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, doorbell camera pre-wire, and high-touch customer service with an individualized training session.

Homes will contain the REME HALO® air purifier, a state-of-the-art product that mitigates indoor contaminants to keep residents safe and support healthy living by reducing airborne particles such as dust, dander, pollen and mold spores, killing up to 99% of bacteria, mold and viruses.

Buyers will also be able to take advantage of Landsea Homes' LiveFlex® program, which presents the opportunity to transform spaces into whatever a homebuyer's lifestyle may need, whether that's a home office, an at-home learning space, a guest bedroom or a place to exercise.

Landsea Homes recently closed on 68 new homesites at Country Club Estates, also in Palm Bay, and 20 additional homesites at Bulow Creek Preserve in Ormond Beach.

For more information about The Courtyards at Waterstone and to join the interest list, please visit: https://landseahomes.com/florida/courtyards-at-waterstone/.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance collection features homes that are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes in this collection include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals, who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

SOURCE Landsea Homes

Related Links

http://www.landseahomes.com

