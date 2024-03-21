LANDSEA HOMES CLOSES ON 545 ADDITIONAL LOTS AT WILDERA IN PINAL COUNTY, ARIZONA

Landsea Homes now has 1,006 lots in the Wildera master-planned community

Attainably priced High Performance Homes with first-time and move-up buyers in mind

Homes in the first phase will begin selling in April

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it has closed on 545 additional homesites at the Wildera master-planned community in Pinal County, Arizona, with JEN Partners as its land banker.

"This is a huge step forward for Landsea Homes and we are excited about extending our presence in the San Tan Valley," said Heather Cammiso, Arizona Division President, Landsea Homes. "Wildera is Landsea Homes' first master-planned community in this region, with great community amenities and our high quality, High Performance Homes at attainable price points. Interest has been strong since we closed on the first phase, and with sales launching next month, we're eager for homebuyers to experience the great quality of life at Wildera."

Landsea Homes now has 1,006 lots in the master-planned community located on Bella Vista Road, which will consist of 2,037 homes at full buildout. The first phase consists of 461 homes, which will begin selling next month. Prices begin in the mid-$300ks.* Development on this next phase of 545 lots will commence in May with sales expected to launch later next year.

Homes at Wildera will feature varying product types including single-family homes with modern, desirable architecture promoting and catering to an active lifestyle. Floorplans include open concept common areas, indoor-outdoor spaces, and LiveFlex® options to personalize homes to fit individual lifestyle needs. Select floorplans will also feature a LiveGen™ suite, ideal for multigenerational living.

With the development of this next phase, residents will enjoy community amenities including a 13-acre centralized park with an aquatic center, picnic areas with a shade trellis and BBQ, gathering areas, an open lawn, children's play structures and outdoor activity areas.

All homes at Wildera will contain Landsea Homes' renowned High Performance Home features including smart home automation technology utilized by the Apple HomeKit™ environment and energy savings to make life at home healthier and more comfortable. The smart home automation features include an Apple® HomePod mini™, wireless network Internet throughout the home, entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, doorbell camera pre-wire, and smart home activation via Best Buy's Geek Squad.

Pinal County is the third largest county in Arizona's Phoenix metropolitan area. Home to over 496,000 residents, the county has two distinct regions: the eastern mountainous area and the western lower valley desert area. It is centrally located and in close proximity to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and others. Not to mention various national, state and county parks, and recreation areas nearby including Casa Grande Ruins National Park, Boyce Thompson Arboretum State Park, and McFarland State Historic Park, among others. Water sports and fishing opportunities also abound at San Carlos Lake.

For information about Wildera, please visit: https://landseahomes.com/arizona/maricopa-county-east-valley/san-tan-valley/wildera/.

*Pricing is accurate at time of publication but is subject to change at any time.

