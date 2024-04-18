LANDSEA HOMES CLOSES ON 90 HOMESITES FOR A NEW COMMUNITY IN MESA, ARIZONA

New gated community will be called Circlestone

High Performance single-story and two-story homes to begin selling next year

MESA, Ariz., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it has closed on 90 homesites in Mesa, Arizona for a new community called Circlestone.

"We're excited to expand our presence in the city of Mesa with the closing of these 90 new homesites," said Heather Cammiso, Arizona Division President, Landsea Homes. "Circlestone will provide both single-story and two-story home floorplans to meet various lifestyle needs. Mesa is a desirable place to live with its warm weather, affordable living, great schools and employment opportunities along with various recreation activities. We look forward to bringing more of our High Performance Homes to homebuyers in Mesa next year."

Located on more than 14.5 acres at Northwest Corner Loop 202 and University Drive in Mesa, Circlestone will consist of 90 single-story and two-story floorplans ranging from 1,400 to 2,600 square feet. Land development will begin next month, and sales are expected to begin in June 2025.

Residents of Circlestone will enjoy various amenities including a pool, pool house and pickleball courts.

All homes at Circlestone will contain Landsea Homes' renowned High Performance Home features including smart home automation technology utilized by the Apple HomeKit™ environment and energy savings to make life at home healthier and more comfortable. The smart home automation features include an Apple® HomePod mini™, wireless network Internet throughout the home, entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, doorbell camera pre-wire, and smart home activation via Best Buy's Geek Squad.

Located just outside of Phoenix and Tempe, Mesa is Arizona's third largest city and offers an affordable cost of living, top-rated schools, and amazing outdoor recreation. One of the largest industries in the area is aerospace, with companies like Marsh Aviation headquartered in the city. Mesa Unified School District is the largest school district in Arizona.

Landsea Homes is currently selling homes at two neighborhoods in the Eastmark master-planned community, also in Mesa.

Last month, Landsea Homes closed on 545 additional homesites at the Wildera master-planned community in Pinal County, Arizona.

For more information about Landsea Homes communities in Arizona, visit: https://landseahomes.com/arizona/.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was honored as the Green Home Builder 2023 Builder of the Year, after being named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

