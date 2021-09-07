Landsea Homes Closes On Additional Homesites At Bulow Creek Preserve

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it has closed on 20 additional homesites at Bulow Creek Preserve at Halifax Plantation in Ormond Beach, Florida.

"It's easy to see why homebuyers are drawn to Bulow Creek Preserve, with its championship golf course and array of other exciting amenities," said Jed Lowry, Corporate Vice President, Florida and NYC Metro Divisions of Landsea Homes. "We're excited to expand our homebuilding and sales presence in this community and the Ormond Beach market."

Landsea Homes offers popular floorplans ranging from 1,813 to 2,607 square feet with options for two to four bedrooms and three-car garages. The homes all embrace Florida's coastal architectural style, with a mix of finishes including stucco, siding, and stone and open-concept interior design that melds the open kitchen with a family great room, dining nook and a covered porch, ideal for friends and family get-togethers.

New model homes will be available to tour this fall.

Bulow Creek Preserve consists of 32 acres between the historic Bulow Creek State park and the 16th hole in Halifax Plantation. Residents in the exclusive gated community have access to a full-service, 18-hole championship golf course founded in 1993 and nestled amid 100-year-old oaks and tall pines. Designed by noted golf course architect Bill Amick, the property includes a pro shop, onsite restaurant, and a number of recreational facilities, including tennis courts, a swimming pool, and fitness club.

Bulow Creek State Park features historical ruins, one of the largest strands of southern live oak forest in the state, as well as miles of hiking and canoeing trails, protecting 5,600 acres, 1,500 of which are submerged. The site is also home to the 400-year-old Fairchild Oak.

The community is just 10 minutes from Atlantic Coast beaches and six miles north of Daytona Beach. It has access to both Old Dixie Highway and is a short drive from I-95.

For more information about Bulow Creek Preserve, please visit: https://landseahomes.com/florida/bulow-creek-preserve/

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provide homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals, who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

