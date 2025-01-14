LANDSEA HOMES INTRODUCES NEW FEATURES TO ITS INDUSTRY-LEADING HIGH PERFORMANCE HOMES

Ecobee smart doorbell camera, energy-efficient windows, and WaterSense fixtures for enhanced water efficiency now standard

High Performance Homes provide a healthy lifestyle, connected living, ease, security, and privacy for homeowners' overall well-being

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, today introduced several new features that are new standard offerings as part of its industry-leading High Performance Home program.

"We have adopted several new technology features and upgrades for our High Performance Homes heading into 2025 that will allow us to provide our homeowners' with enhanced security, and the very latest in home automation and energy savings," said John Ho, CEO of Landsea Homes. "Homeowners today are increasingly expecting the latest tech features, and we are committed to remaining the industry standard in delivering high-quality and innovative homes."

Amongst the new features is the Ecobee smart doorbell camera, which allows for enhanced security, letting homeowners see exactly what is taking place outside their home – from package delivery to a neighbor dropping by. The doorbell is compatible with Apple® Home, Google, and Alexa, ensuring broad integration with various smart home systems. The doorbell is included as a standard offering in the home automation package and will be installed during Best Buy's Geek Squad smart home activation process.

Also included are WaterSense fixtures and energy efficient windows, which enhance water efficiency, help reduce costs on monthly energy and water bills and improve the comforts of the home.

For more than ten years, Landsea Homes has positioned itself as a leader in new-home innovation and technology, committed to sustainable building practices, and conducts a multitude of energy-efficient, sustainable and environmentally friendly practices that results in lighter environmental impact, fewer resource consumption, reduced carbon footprint, and now, improved overall well-being.

To view the Landsea Homes High Performance Home Interactive Virtual Experience and discover more about Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes, please visit: https://landseahomes.com/hph/.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was honored as the Green Home Builder 2023 Builder of the Year, after being named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com .

