LANDSEA HOMES LAUNCHES HIGH PERFORMANCE HOME PROGRAM IN COLORADO; CELEBRATES GRAND OPENINGS FOR TWO NEW COMMUNITIES

Industry-leading High Performance Home program included at no additional cost in all currently selling and future planned communities across Colorado

Homebuyers can experience smart home automation features at Pintail Commons and Inspirada Grand Opening celebrations on April 13 and 14

Attainably priced homes beginning in the high-$300ks

DENVER, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, has brought its highly acclaimed and industry leading High Performance Home program to all currently selling and future planned new home communities in Colorado.

Homebuyers will have an opportunity to experience the High Performance Home features in action at two upcoming grand opening celebrations for Inspirada at Prairie Center Village in Brighton, consisting of all-electric paired homes, and Pintail Commons at Johnstown Village in Johnstown, consisting of modern single-family homes, on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Brand new model homes will be available to tour. Pricing begins in the high-$300Ks.*

The company's notable homes merge design, technology, and sustainability to promote energy savings and a healthy lifestyle. Landsea Homes entered the Colorado housing market last October via the acquisition of Richfield Homes.

"Sustainability is a defining characteristic for Landsea Homes, and we are conscious of every decision we make so that each detail of the home contributes to a healthy and comfortable living environment," said Lisa Wiebelhaus, Colorado Division President, Landsea Homes. "We take great pride in delivering responsibly designed homes with the highest standards in sustainable building technology and are excited to bring them to Colorado. This is evident in the home appliances that reduce energy, air purifiers that keep the home air clean, tankless water heaters that generate hot water in a faster timeframe, and in selecting eco-friendly materials that help preserve and protect our planet."

All of Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are supported by a partnership with Apple®, the homes utilize the Apple HomeKit™ environment to operate all home automation features from one mobile application. The smart home automation features are compatible with Apple HomeKit™ and include an Apple HomePod mini, entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, doorbell camera pre-wire, and smart home activation via Best Buy's Geek Squad to ensure all smart home devices are set up correctly and applications are functioning properly.

Homes also contain the REME HALO® air purifier, a state-of-the-art product that mitigates indoor contaminants to keep residents safe and support healthy living by reducing airborne particles such as dust, dander, pollen, and mold spores, killing up to 99% of bacteria, mold, and viruses.

Each homebuyer is provided with the following in their new home: upgraded roof insulation, more efficient mechanical systems, ENERGY STAR® rated appliances and LED lighting. The cost-in-use features lower monthly bills and encourage environmental awareness and stewardship.

Landsea Homes has positioned itself as a leader in new-home innovation and technology, committed to sustainable building practices, and conducts a multitude of energy-efficient, sustainable, and environmentally friendly practices that result in a lighter environmental impact, fewer resource consumption and reduced carbon footprint.

Homes are currently selling at Pintail Commons at Johnstown Village in Johnstown, Inspirada at Prairie Center Village in Brighton, and Highlands Preserve in Mead. Potential homebuyers will soon be able to tour model homes and explore how Landsea Homes has connected lifestyle and technology to create convenience at one's fingertips. The High Performance Home features are provided to homebuyers at no additional cost.

For more information about Landsea Homes' High Performance Home program, visit https://landseahomes.com/hph.

To learn more about the new communities currently selling and coming soon in Colorado, visit https://landseahomes.com/colorado/.

*Pricing is accurate at time of publication but is subject to change at any time.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was honored as the Green Home Builder 2023 Builder of the Year, after being named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

