LANDSEA HOMES LAUNCHES 'HIGH PERFORMANCE HOME' PROGRAM IN FLORIDA

New features launched in 24 active communities and all future planned communities

Program supported by partnership with Apple®

Buyers can visit model homes to experience the home automation features

Homes constructed with environmentally conscious materials reducing energy waste

ORLANDO, Fla., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, has officially launched its High Performance Home Program across Florida. Select active communities and all future planned communities in the state will include High Performance Home features.

The program consists of four core pillars including home automation, sustainability, energy savings and healthy lifestyle, which give homebuyers connected living at their fingertips, providing ease, security, and privacy. Homebuyers will be able to experience the home automation features in-person when visiting model homes.

"Sustainability is a defining characteristic for Landsea Homes and the company's deep respect for the shared environment of the communities created are reflected in each of our High Performance Homes," said Nichola Mitchell, vice president of operations, Florida division, Landsea Homes. "We're pleased to bring the High Performance Home features Landsea Homes is known for to our Florida communities. We take great pride in delivering responsibly designed homes with the highest standards in sustainable building technology so that every detail contributes to a healthy and comfortable living environment."

All of Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are more connected and convenient than ever. Supported by a partnership with Apple®, the homes utilize the Apple HomeKit™ environment to operate all home automation features from one mobile application. The smart home automation features installed and compatible with Apple HomeKit™ include an Apple HomePod mini, entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, doorbell camera pre-wire, and white glove service with an individualized training session.

To further its sustainability mindset, Landsea Homes includes various features that contribute to healthy living, including appliances that reduce energy waste and tankless water heaters that generate hot water in a faster timeframe. The use of environmentally-conscious building materials and the implementation of waste-reduction programs help preserve and protect the beauty of the natural world and lessen the impact on the planet.

Homes also contain the REME HALO® air purifier, a state-of-the-art product that mitigates indoor contaminants to keep residents safe and support healthy living by reducing airborne particles such as dust, dander, pollen, and mold spores, killing up to 99% of bacteria, mold, and viruses.

Each homebuyer is provided with the following: upgraded roof insulation, more efficient mechanical systems, ENERGY STAR® rated appliances and LED lighting. The cost-in-use features lower monthly bills and encourage environmental awareness and stewardship.

Landsea Homes has positioned itself as a leader in new-home innovation and technology, committed to sustainable building practices, and conducts a multitude of energy-efficient, sustainable, and environmentally-friendly practices that result in a lighter environmental impact, fewer resource consumption and reduced carbon footprint.

For more information about Landsea Homes' High Performance Home Program, visit https://landseahomes.com/hph.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com .

