LANDSEA HOMES LAUNCHES ITS HIGH PERFORMANCE HOMES IN DALLAS-FORT WORTH

Homes prioritize sustainability, healthy living, energy savings and connected living to make life at home easier and more comfortable

DALLAS, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today the launch of its highly acclaimed and industry leading High Performance Home program to all currently selling and future planned new home communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

Landsea Homes expanded its Texas presence into the Dallas-Fort Worth region in April with the acquisition of Dallas-based homebuilder, Antares Homes.

"We are known for our industry-leading High Performance Homes and can't wait for homebuyers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region to experience Landsea Homes' high standard of living," said Melissa Kelly, Dallas-Fort Worth Division President, Landsea Homes. "Our High Performance Homes are just another example of how we strive to enhance the lives of our homebuyers by creating the ultimate living environment."

All of Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are supported by a partnership with Apple®, the homes utilize the Apple Home™ environment to operate all home automation features from one mobile application. The smart home automation features are compatible with Apple Home™ and include an Apple HomePod mini, entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, doorbell camera, and smart home activation via Best Buy's Geek Squad to ensure all smart home devices are set up correctly and applications are functioning properly.

Homes also contain the REME HALO® air purifier, a state-of-the-art product that mitigates indoor contaminants to keep residents safe and support healthy living by reducing airborne particles such as dust, dander, pollen, and mold spores, killing up to 99% of bacteria, mold, and viruses.

Each homebuyer is provided with the following in their new home: upgraded roof insulation, more efficient mechanical systems, ENERGY STAR® rated appliances and LED lighting. The cost-in-use features lower monthly bills and encourage environmental awareness and stewardship.

"Homebuyers today have come to expect homes that are responsibly designed and built as well as the ability to stay connected, and we're proud to be able to offer that with our High Performance Homes," added Kelly.

Landsea Homes has positioned itself as a leader in new-home innovation and technology, committed to sustainable building practices, and conducts a multitude of energy-efficient, sustainable, and environmentally friendly practices that result in a lighter environmental impact, fewer resource consumption and reduced carbon footprint.

Most recently, Landsea Homes launched sales for a new community of single-family homes called Lovers Landing in Forney, Texas. Prospective homebuyers can tour model homes and see the High Performance Home features work in-person.

For more information about Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes, visit https://landseahomes.com/hph .

To learn more about Landsea Homes' communities currently selling and coming soon in Dallas-Fort Worth, visit https://landseahomes.com/dallas-fort-worth/.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was honored as the Green Home Builder 2023 Builder of the Year, after being named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

