LANDSEA HOMES LAUNCHES 'LANDSEA TITLE'

Homebuyers now have direct access to comprehensive title insurance protection and settlement services through Landsea Title

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today the launch of Landsea Title.

"The launch of Landsea Title has long been in the works to complement our existing financial operations and offer our home buyers valuable title services," said Mike Forsum, President and Chief Operating Officer of Landsea Homes. "Having our own title company allows us to ensure the highest level of service and maximize efficiencies throughout the home buying experience by controlling the quality and timing of the title and closing process. Coupled with Landsea Mortgage, we now offer home buyers comprehensive financial services directly with Landsea Homes."

Landsea Title will conduct core title services, issue title commitments and title policies in the company's Arizona, Florida and Texas markets as an Agent for First American Title Company.

First American Title is a national underwriter with a specialized homebuilder services division consisting of dedicated staff and offices with the experience and capabilities to service Landsea Homes' existing and growing footprint.

"Working with First American Title offers Landsea Homes consistency in processes and procedures, methods to track and improve customer satisfaction, industry-leading technologies, and expertise in licensure and compliance across all markets," added Forsum.

Last July, Landsea Homes also launched Landsea Mortgage powered by NFM Lending, giving valued Landsea Homes customers the opportunity to enjoy a streamlined and full-service loan process with superior customer service.

For more information about Landsea Title, please visit: https://landseahomes.com/mortgage/.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

SOURCE Landsea Homes