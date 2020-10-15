Landsea Homes Launches New "LiveFlex" Program That Adapts To Homebuyers' Evolving Lifestyles

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes, a Newport Beach-based homebuilder, has launched its "LiveFlex" program in communities across Arizona, Northern and Southern California and New York. The new program offers smarter and more thoughtful ways for today's homebuyers to personalize their home and seamlessly adapt to their lifestyle.

"Landsea Homes prides itself on utilizing technology to be at the forefront of providing homes that meet the ever-changing needs of today's homebuyers - especially during these uniquely transformational times," said Mike Forsum, president and chief operating officer, Landsea Homes. "With so many people currently working from home and that trend expected to continue, designated spaces for functional and technology-forward home offices, at-home fitness hubs and education-friendly spaces have become essential."

The LiveFlex program presents the opportunity to transform spaces into whatever a homebuyer's lifestyle may need, whether that's a home office, an at-home learning space, a guest bedroom or a place to exercise. These new spaces incorporate thoughtful construction and innovative technology with smart home features, privacy and ambiance that can be individually designed to allow homebuyers to "live in their element."

"Buyers desire the flexibility to do many more things at home than they've ever done before, and they want to know that those spaces perform at the optimal level to benefit them," continued Forsum.

In all California and Arizona communities, LiveFlex offers a two-tiered option program, which includes the "Flex Package" and the "Flex Plus Package."

The Flex Package includes solid-core door or barn doors (where applicable) and enhanced wall and floor insulation for privacy and sound; upgraded full-room LED lighting for ambiance; and smart home technology that includes CAT 6 Home Run, Smart Wi-Fi enabled light switches, and a 2-gang box for a wall mounted TV.

The Flex Plus Package includes solid-core door or barn doors (where applicable) and enhanced wall and floor insulation for privacy and sound; advanced full-room LED lighting with color temperature control for ambiance; smart home technology that includes CAT 6 Home Run; Smart Wi-Fi enabled light switches with dimmers; a wall outlet with a USB charging port; floor electrical outlet; a 2-gang box for a wall mounted TV; an adjustable TV mount; and an Apple HomeKit™ Smart TV.

Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes already consist of home automation technology powered by a partnership with leading technology company Apple® to utilize its Apple HomeKit™ environment, energy-efficient features and sustainable design. The new LiveFlex options provide an extra level of comfort in knowing the home is even more efficient and personalized to homeowners' lifestyle needs.

REME HALO® air purifiers have also been installed in sales offices and model homes, and are now offered as an option for buyers to install in their own homes. This state-of-the-art product mitigates indoor contaminants to keep residents safe and support healthy living by reducing airborne particles such as dust, dander, pollen and mold spores, killing up to 99% of bacteria, mold and viruses.

"As an industry leader, we're always researching the needs of potential buyers," added Forsum. "A high priority is findng new ways of employing technology to ensure time spent at home is healthier, safer and easier."

Landsea Homes also recently announced plans to merge with LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LFAC), which would make Landsea a public company in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For more information about LiveFlex, visit www.landseahomes.com/liveflex.

