Landsea Homes Names Two New Corporate Vice Presidents Overseeing Sustainability And Technology Initiatives

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes, a Newport Beach-based homebuilder, has announced that Peter Beucke has been named as the new corporate vice president of innovation and sustainability, and Karen Dresher has been named as the new corporate vice president of information technology.

Beucke was most recently the vice president of corporate homebuilding operations for Landsea Homes. Prior to that, Beucke was division president in Landsea Homes' northern California and Arizona markets. He also spent a decade in the solar and renewable energy space including time with SunPower Corporation and served as the chief operating officer at Phoenix Solar Inc. He also previously served as senior vice president, Bay Area division at Lennar, regional architectural manager for KB Home and is a licensed broker, contractor and architect.

"During his tenure with Landsea Homes, Pete has continuously shown strong leadership and made significant contributions to further the company's innovation and sustainability mindset," said Mike Forsum, president and chief operating officer, Landsea Homes. "Combined with his years of homebuilding experience in our Arizona and Northern California divisions, he is perfectly suited to oversee this very important part of our organization."

Beucke will manage Landsea Homes' industry-leading initiatives in the sustainability area, including the High Performance Home and LiveFlex programs, as well as the implementation of the REME HALO® air purifier system across divisions.

"There's an element of pride in knowing that Landsea delivers homes with the highest standards in sustainable building technology so that every detail creates a healthy and comfortable living environment and enhances the lives of our residents," said Beucke. "I'm looking forward to continuing this essential work and leading the company in these efforts that have the power to transform the way people live."

Karen Dresher has a long history of working with cutting-edge technology in the homebuilding industry. She previously served as director of operations for Garrett Walker Homes and became a part of the Landsea Homes team as the vice president of operations after the acquisition of Garrett Walker Homes earlier this year. Prior to that, Dresher held management positions with D.R. Horton, Inc. and Boulder Builders, along with serving as the director of innovation for Brewer Companies, Arizona's leading plumbing provider.

"Karen is a seasoned homebuilding executive who brings extensive experience in integrating software and technology to create new home efficiencies that are expected by today's homebuyers," said Mike Forsum. "One of our highest priorities is to remain an industry leader in identifying and providing smart home technologies for our homebuyers, and Karen is the perfect person to oversee this important corporate priority."

The implementation of the latest software and technology is one of the highest priorities for Landsea Homes. Its High Performance Homes program features three core pillars, including home automation, sustainability and energy savings, which gives homebuyers connected living at their fingertips, providing ease, security and privacy.

The recently launched LiveFlex program offers smarter and more thoughtful ways for today's homebuyers to personalize their home and seamlessly adapt to their lifestyle. It presents the opportunity to transform spaces into whatever a homebuyer's lifestyle may need, whether that's a home office, an at-home learning space, a guest bedroom or a place to exercise.

"The opportunity to move into this important role with an industry leader in Landsea Homes is a welcome challenge," said Dresher. "I'm excited about the opportunity to work with the team to transform the homebuilding business in the digital age and continue to build best-in-class homes that allow families to 'Live In Their Element.'"

Landsea Homes recently announced plans to merge with LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LFAC), which would make Landsea a public company in the fourth quarter of 2020.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes is a California-based homebuilding company that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nations most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, northern California and southern California.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element". Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' Performance collection features homes that are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes in this collection include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Our Garrett-Walker collection offers unique, affordably priced and value-based single-family homes in some of the nation's fastest growing and most desirable markets. Homebuyers enjoy the confidence of owning a quality home that provides lasting value. One of the most trusted brands in the region, this collection continues to attract everyone from first-time homeowners to those seeking more room for their growing families.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

