LANDSEA HOMES NAMES VICE PRESIDENT OF LAND FOR DALLAS-FORT WORTH DIVISION

Longtime land development executive, Aubrey Dym, will oversee land acquisition and strategy

DALLAS, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today it has appointed Aubrey Dym as Vice President of Land for the company's growing Dallas-Fort Worth division.

"Aubrey's experience speaks for itself. She brings a unique strategic perspective and enthusiasm for success that will serve our Dallas-Fort Worth division well as we work to expand our footprint and become one of the top homebuilders in this very important market. Bringing her onboard is a great first step in doing so," said Melissa Kelly, Dallas-Fort Worth Division President, Landsea Homes.

Landsea Homes expanded its Texas presence into the Dallas-Fort Worth region in January 2024 with the acquisition of Dallas-based Antares Homes.

Dym brings more than 16 years of expertise and a wealth of knowledge in the real estate industry and will oversee the land acquisition and development strategies for Landsea Homes in one of the nation's fastest-growing metropolitan areas.

Prior to joining Landsea Homes, Dym served in various leadership positions at reputable organizations such as Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC, Taylor Morrison, and Beazer Homes, where she played an integral role in land acquisition and development initiatives.

"I am excited to join the dynamic team at Landsea Homes and contribute to the company's continued growth in the Dallas-Fort Worth region," said Dym. "I look forward to the opportunities ahead."

To learn more about Landsea Homes' new communities currently selling and coming soon in Dallas-Fort Worth, visit https://landseahomes.com/dallas-fort-worth/

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was honored as the Green Home Builder 2023 Builder of the Year, after being named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

SOURCE Landsea Homes