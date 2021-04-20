Landsea Homes Plans To Build 65 New Homes In Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, today announced that it plans on building 65 homes for a new community called Nolin in Anaheim, CA. Land development is expected to begin this month, with the anticipated grand opening in October 2021.

Nolin will include three-story townhomes with four different floor plans ranging from 1,134 square feet to 1,970 square feet, and offer three or four bedrooms. Residents will also enjoy common area amenities, including a passive park and playground. Each home will feature gourmet kitchens with abundant counter space and modern appliances, outdoor balconies and primary bedrooms with large walk-in closets.

"We're very excited about the opportunity to build these new homes, and we're looking forward to bringing this unique product type to Anaheim, which is a new city for Landsea Homes," said Tom Baine, Southern California Division President, Landsea Homes. "Copperleaf at IronRidge, which also offers townhomes in Southern California, sees great sales success and we know that buyers will appreciate contemporary, stylish and sustainable living in Orange County."

Anaheim is the largest city in Orange County, known for being the home of the Disneyland Resort, the Anaheim Convention Center, and two major sports teams: the Anaheim Ducks professional ice hockey club and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim professional baseball team. The city is the largest industrial district in Orange County and home to more than 2,600 businesses, including notable corporations like AT&T, Hewlett Packard and Panasonic, among others.

Homes at Nolin will be equipped with Landsea Homes' High Performance Home features, including smart home automation technology utilized by the Apple HomeKit™ environment. The smart home automation features include an Apple TV, wireless network Internet throughout the home, entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, doorbell camera pre-wire, and high-touch customer service with an individualized training session.

REME HALO® air purifiers have also been installed in sales offices and model homes, and are incorporated standard in all homes. This state-of-the-art product mitigates indoor contaminants to keep residents safe and support healthy living by reducing airborne particles such as dust, dander, pollen and mold spores, killing up to 99% of bacteria, mold and viruses.

Buyers will also be able to take advantage of Landsea Homes' LiveFlex™ program, which presents the opportunity to transform spaces into whatever a homebuyer's lifestyle may need, whether that's a home office, an at-home learning space, a guest bedroom or a place to exercise.

"From amazing recreation and tourist attractions to a wealth of shopping and dining options, Anaheim is a great city to live in Orange County. Our new homes at Nolin will provide the perfect blend of high-quality, modern living at an attainable price point for the area," added Baine.

Landsea Homes' other Southern California communities currently selling include IronRidge in Lake Forest, ShadeTree in Ontario, The Westerly in Simi Valley, and coming soon, Neuhouse in Ontario.

