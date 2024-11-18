LANDSEA HOMES SIGNS 14,725-SQUARE-FOOT OFFICE LEASE FOR DALLAS-FORT WORTH DIVISION HEADQUARTERS

New office space in Irving will accommodate growing number of division employees

Conveniently located near company's communities and important employment bases

Space is currently under construction with move-in expected in Spring 2025

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, has signed a 14,725-square-foot long-term lease at Tower 1320 in Irving, Texas, which will serve as the company's Dallas-Fort Worth division headquarters, at 1320 Greenway Drive.

"Our division is continuing to grow, and this move demonstrates our strong commitment to this important market for Landsea Homes," said Melissa Kelly, Dallas-Fort Worth Division President, Landsea Homes. "It is centrally located in an amenity rich environment with ease of access from all parts of the city by the multitude of highways and DART. It allows us to attract and retain employees from the Dallas and Fort Worth employment bases, as well as be in close proximity to our currently selling and coming soon new home communities."

The space is currently in build-out stages, with full move-in expected in Spring 2025. The building is located within walking distance of Las Colinas' popular new 28-acre development, which includes approximately 50,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space. The building also provides great amenities for employees, including a large fitness room with locker rooms, a café with a Starbucks coffee bar that provides catering, game room with pool tables and shuffle boards, and a conference facility for 75 people. There are more than 100 restaurants within a two-mile radius of this new office.

Also located within the new office will be a 3,000-square-foot in-house design studio and showroom exclusively for Landsea Homes homebuyers featuring a full kitchen and living room set-up, allowing customers to visualize what their home will look like. Homebuyers will receive personalized design services via one-on-one consulting sessions where designers will help with the selection process and provide a comprehensive understanding of the products offered along with the latest trends and styles of cabinetry, countertops, flooring, fixtures, paint colors, and more.

Irving's economy is diverse and supports more than 8,500 businesses, including other home builders. The city is continually attracting new companies, and is home to the global headquarters of 10 Fortune 500, and four Fortune 1000, companies. Top industries include professional services, financial services, technology, logistics, life sciences, aerospace, and manufacturing. Close to the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Irving is the twelfth-most populous city in Texas.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was honored as the Green Home Builder 2023 Builder of the Year, after being named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

