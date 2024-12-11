Landslides Strike Orangutan Rehabilitation Center

Swift Action Saves Lives, Recovery Help Needed

SIBOLANGIT, Indonesia and WAUCHULA, Fla., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 27, 2024, at 1:00 AM, the Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme (SOCP) Quarantine and Rehabilitation Center in Indonesia faced a crisis as severe landslides, triggered by heavy rainfall, caused extensive damage to critical infrastructure.

The incident affected 41 orangutans, with 18 escaping their enclosures. Thanks to the SOCP team's rapid response, all but one have been safely recovered. The remaining orangutan is being tracked and monitored by field teams until he can also be safely recaptured.

Before the disaster - the Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme After Nov 2024 mudslides at Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme

"It's incredible that no lives were lost, considering the scale of destruction," said Drh. Yenny Saraswati, Senior Veterinarian at SOCP. The SOCP team is now focusing on clearing debris and stabilizing affected areas; ensuring continued care for orangutans; and rebuilding damaged facilities.

Financial Impact

Initial estimates indicate approximately $500,000 USD will be needed for repairs and reconstruction. A fundraising campaign has been launched to support these efforts.

Dr. Ian Singleton, OBE, Conservation Director at Orangutan Haven, stated, "This extreme weather highlights the increasing challenges faced by conservation programs like the SOCP. The damage is immense, but with support, the critical work of orangutan conservation will continue."

Donate here: https://redapes.org/socp-urgent-landslide-relief/

About the Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme

Operating since 2001, the Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme (SOCP) is the only orangutan quarantine and care facility in Sumatra. Their Orangutan Quarantine Centre in North Sumatra rehabilitates orangutans confiscated from illegal captivity. The center features a fully equipped medical clinic, isolation cages, and socialization areas, providing essential care and training for over 460 rescued orangutans, with more than 350 successfully reintroduced to the wild. In addition to rehabilitation, SOCP engages in field conservation, research, and community development projects to protect and sustain orangutan populations in their natural habitats. The Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme (SOCP) is a collaborative initiative involving Indonesian NGO Yayasan Ekosistem Lestari (YEL), the Swiss-based PanEco Foundation, and the Indonesian Government's Directorate General of Natural Resource and Ecosystem Conservation. Learn more at www.sumatranorangutan.org/

The Center for Great Apes and Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme

The Center for Great Apes (CGA) in Florida and the Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme (SOCP) in Indonesia support each other's efforts in protecting and caring for endangered orangutans. Although they are situated in different parts of the world, both non-profits share common objectives and actively exchange knowledge to enhance their efforts.

Shared Expertise: As leading certified orangutan sanctuaries, CGA and SOCP exchange best practices for the care and well-being of these great apes. This knowledge sharing helps improve the quality of care at both facilities.





Complementary Missions: Both organizations are dedicated to providing sanctuary for orangutans rescued from various situations, including the entertainment industry, research, and the exotic pet trade.





Mutual Support During Crises: Both sanctuaries have experienced impacts from natural disasters. They support each other during these challenging times, sharing resources and expertise to ensure the continued care of their orangutan residents.





Conservation Efforts: While CGA focuses on providing lifetime care for rescued orangutans, SOCP also works on reintroducing orangutans to the wild and protecting their natural habitats. This complementary approach allows for a more comprehensive conservation strategy.





While CGA focuses on providing lifetime care for rescued orangutans, SOCP also works on reintroducing orangutans to the wild and protecting their natural habitats. This complementary approach allows for a more comprehensive conservation strategy. Raising Awareness: By collaborating, these organizations can amplify their message about the importance of orangutan conservation and the challenges these animals face in the wild and in captivity.

This friendship between CGA and SOCP demonstrates the global nature of orangutan conservation efforts and the importance of international cooperation in protecting these critically endangered species.

Media Resources (SOCP)

High-resolution images documenting the landslides and recovery efforts are available for media use, credited to Yayasan Ekosistem Lestari (YEL). For more information and updates, visit:

Media Contacts (SOCP)

Katja Kolitzus, PanEco Foundation Switzerland: [email protected] , +41 79 712 29 39

, +41 79 712 29 39 Castri Saragih, YEL-SOCP, Indonesia : [email protected] , +62 853 5999 1525

Media Contact (CGA)

