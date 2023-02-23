LandSouth Breaks Ground on Livano Nature Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based, award-winning general contractor, has broken ground and started construction on Livano Nature Coast, an upscale multifamily development in Spring Hill, FL.

The developer for Livano Nature Coast is LIV Development, and the project is scheduled for completion in Fall 2024.

"LandSouth is incredibly excited to again collaborate with our longtime partner, LIV Development, and get started on this new development in the Spring Hill area," stated James Pyle, LandSouth President and CEO. "The continued growth in the Spring Hill area makes the demand for high quality, luxury multifamily living greater than ever before."

Matt Pyle will serve as the LandSouth project manager for Livano Nature Coast, Kevin Yoder will be the Assistant Project Manager, and Charlotte Dempster will be the construction administrator. Ciro Romero is the superintendent. Baker Barrios is the architecture firm for Livano Nature Coast.

Livano Nature Coast will be a garden-style development, with 15 three-story buildings and offer a total of 348 units. Residents will be able to choose from one-, two-, or three-bedroom floor plans. Residents will also enjoy several amenities at Livano Nature Coast, including a resort-style pool and clubhouse, miniature golf, wood-framed pavilions, pickleball courts, and a pet center. Livano Nature Coast will offer proximity to downtown Spring Hill and all it has to offer.

"We're excited to work with LIV Development again and are thrilled to bring a new, beautiful place to live to the residents of Spring Hill," Matt Pyle, the LandSouth project manager shared.

LandSouth will employ its unique integrated construction approach to build Livano Nature Coast. Service components work together to provide seamless delivery through proven procedures, systems, and technology.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor, specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed-use development, was named one of Engineering News Record's Top 400. Since 1998 LandSouth has transformed ideas into best–in–class communities. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. LandSouth has completed more than 25,000 multifamily units. For more information, call LandSouth's Mary Hamilton, (904) 760-3182, or visit www.landsouth.com.

ABOUT LIV DEVELOPMENT

LIV develops, acquires, and operates Class A multifamily communities across the southern United States. Known for intentional and innovative design, leading edge amenities, and desirable locations, LIV seeks to enrich the lives of its residents while positively impacting communities and delivering superior returns to investors. Throughout its 15-year history, LIV has developed or acquired more than 20,000 multifamily homes with a total combined market capitalization of $3 billion. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama LIV has regional offices in Charlotte, Dallas, and Tampa. Learn more at livdev.com.

