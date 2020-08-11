LandSouth Breaks Ground on Santos Flats Apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based, award-winning general contractor has begun construction on Santos Flats Apartments, an amenities-rich apartment community in Brandon, FL.

LandSouth continues its commitment to delivering best-in-class multifamily communities with Santos Flats Apartments. The multi-building complex will have two four-story buildings and five two-story buildings. Santos Flats Apartments will be located on Causeway Boulevard and is scheduled for completion in Winter, 2022. Santos Flats Apartment's developer is LIV Development.

"We are thrilled to partner again with LIV to bring the Santos Flats development to the growing Brandon area," remarked LandSouth President and CEO, James Pyle. "LIV continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to delivering beautifully designed developments built with excellence."

The project manager from LandSouth, Dan Garner will lead the construction of Santos Flats Apartments. Charlan Brock & Associates is the architecture firm for the development.

Santos Flats Apartments is designed with an urban architectural style and will offer 296 units and several amenities. These amenities include a clubhouse with game room, saltwater pool and courtyard views, fitness center with outdoor yoga lawn, private offices for work from home residents, and lounges for resident events.

Residents can choose from 21 one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans of various sizes and layouts, with or without balconies. Interior highlights include granite countertops, ceramic tile kitchen backsplashes, and attached garages. Santos Flats is close to several attractions including the Tampa Zoo, the Florida Aquarium, and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

"Santos Flats showcases the strength and quality LandSouth offers. The development represents the high-quality multifamily communities LandSouth is committed to delivering," stated Dan Garner, LandSouth Project Manager.

LandSouth will employ its unique integrated construction approach to build Santos Flats Apartments. Service components work together to provide a seamless delivery system through proven procedures, systems, and technology.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed-use development, was named one of the nation's Top 25 apartment builders by the National Multifamily Housing Council. Since 1998 LandSouth has transformed ideas into best-in-class communities through superior construction management and building long-term relationships. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. LandSouth has completed more than 20,000 units including apartments, hotels, senior living, student and military housing, condominiums, townhomes, and mixed-use.

SOURCE LandSouth Construction

Related Links

www.landsouth.com

