LANDSOUTH BREAKS GROUND ON SORA VISTA APARTMENTS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based, award-winning general contractor, has broken ground on Sora Vista Apartments, an upscale multifamily development in Palm Harbor, FL.

Sora Vista Apartments is scheduled for completion in late Fall 2025 and will be located on US 19N in Palm Harbor.

"LandSouth is thrilled to bring Sora Vista Apartments to life," shared James Pyle, LandSouth President and CEO. "Sora Vista Apartments will bring much-needed luxury, multifamily living to the growing Palm Harbor area."

The LandSouth project manager for the development is Tyler Smith. Fred Hosley will serve as the superintendent and Clara Braniff will be the construction administrator. Charlan Brock Associates is the architecture firm, working alongside interior design firm Gas Lamp Design and civil engineering firm Kimley-Horn.

Sora Vista will be a garden-style development, featuring 11 different floor plans, offering one to three bedrooms, ranging from 800 square feet one-bedrooms up to 1,400 square feet apartments. Sora Vista Apartments will offer several amenities, including a pool with lounge and outdoor kitchen, dog park, fire pit, grilling stations, walking paths, and several outdoor amenity areas. Residents can also take advantage of multiple individual co-working office spaces. The development is located north of the St. Petersburg and Tampa areas and Palm Harbor is home of the Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club.

"LandSouth will bring a great team to build Sora Vista Apartments," Tyler Smith, the LandSouth project manager stated. "We're excited to get started on the project and showcase luxury multifamily living in Palm Harbor."

LandSouth will employ its unique integrated construction approach to build the development. Service components work together to provide seamless delivery through proven procedures, systems, and technology.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor, specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed-use development, was named one of Engineering News Record's Top 400. Since 1998 LandSouth has transformed ideas into best–in–class communities. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. LandSouth has completed more than 25,000 multifamily units. For more information, call LandSouth's Mary Hamilton, (904) 760-3182, or visit www.landsouth.com .

SOURCE LandSouth Construction